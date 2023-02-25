Politics
Zelensky wants Xi Jinping reunion over Chinese peace plan
Kyiv Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he plans to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping to discuss Beijing’s proposals on ending the war in Ukraine.
Speaking on the first anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion, he said the proposal signaled that China was involved in the search for peace.
I really want to believe that China will not supply arms to Russia, he said. The Chinese plan calls for peace talks and respect for national sovereignty.
However, the 12-point document does not specifically say that Russia must withdraw its troops from Ukraine, and it also condemns the use of unilateral sanctions, in what is seen as veiled criticism of Ukraine’s allies in the West. .
Chinese officials have so far not publicly responded to Zelensky’s call for a summit with Xi.
Meanwhile, Russia has welcomed Chinese peace proposals. We share Beijing’s views, the Foreign Ministry in Moscow said in a statement.
Earlier this week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Beijing was considering supplying arms and ammunition to Russia, a claim strongly denied by Beijing.
On Friday, US media again reported that the Chinese government was considering sending drones and artillery shells to Moscow.
Asked about the Chinese plan, US President Joe Biden told ABC News on Friday: [Russian President Vladimir] Putin applauding it, so how could it be good?
I saw nothing in the plan that would indicate there was anything that would benefit anyone other than Russia, he added.
China appears to be siding with Russia, although it would like to find a way to save President Putin by striking some sort of face-saving peace deal, said John Simpson, global affairs editor of the BBC.
The Chinese proposals follow a visit by the country’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, to Moscow, where he met with President Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday.
After the talks, Wang was quoted by China’s official Xinhua news agency as saying Beijing was willing to deepen political trust and strengthen strategic coordination with Moscow.
Western officials have given the latest proposals a mixed reception. NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Beijing lacked credibility because it had been unable to condemn the illegal invasion of Ukraine.
President Putin launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, and Russian troops made significant advances in the first few days in northern, eastern and southern Ukraine.
But the attack on the capital kyiv was quickly repelled, and the Ukrainian army was then able to recapture large areas.
The biggest conflict in Europe since World War II has since become a crushing war of attrition.
At a lengthy press conference in Kyiv on Friday, Zelensky also said victory would inevitably await us if the allies kept their promises and their deadlines.
Poland said it had already delivered four German-made Leopard II tanks to Ukraine and was ready to deliver more. Germany announced that it would provide 14 Leopard tanks, with Spain and Canada also sending tanks.
The United States, by far the largest supplier of military aid to Ukraine, has pledged to send 31 of its M1 Abrams tanks and the United Kingdom is providing 14 Challenger 2 tanks.
The Ukrainian leader added that his country had failed to engage enough with African and Latin American countries after many countries from those continents abstained in a General Assembly vote United Nations on a resolution condemning the Russian invasion.
We didn’t work well for many years, we didn’t pay attention, I think that’s a big mistake, he said.
When asked if he could name his worst moment in the war so far, Zelensky said Bucha, a town outside Kiev where Russian troops are accused of killing civilians early in the year. the war.
The small town was under Russian control until Ukrainian troops retaliated last April to reclaim it. What I saw. It was horrible, said Zelensky, visibly moved.
The United States marked a year since Russia invaded Ukraine by announcing a new round of sanctions against Russia and new aid to Ukraine.
The latest restrictions target more than 100 entities both in Russia and around the world, including banks and defense equipment suppliers. The United States said it wanted to prevent those helping Russia from exploiting loopholes to obtain sanctioned documents.
The White House’s new round of aid to Ukraine is $12 billion ($10 billion), including $2 billion from the Department of Defense, including munitions and drones, and $10 billion from dollars from the State Department, including budget support for the Ukrainian government.
An additional $550 million will be provided to Ukraine and neighboring Moldova to strengthen their energy infrastructure.
Moldova is the poorest country in Europe and has been heavily affected by war. Its leaders have been warning for several weeks that Russia is plotting to seize power.
It comes days after US President Joe Biden paid a surprise visit to Kyiv and held talks with Zelensky.
On Friday, the EU also approved its 10th round of sanctions against Russia, imposing restrictions on dual-use civilian-military technology. BBC
