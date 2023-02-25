Politics
German Scholz arrives in India to “deepen” DW ties 25/02/2023
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in India on Saturday for a two-day visit, with the war in Ukraine set to dominate talks.
Scholz was welcomed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the capital, New Delhi, where he received military honours.
“India and Germany have very good relations and want to deepen them. This will be the subject of our discussions and, above all, world peace,” he told reporters.
Scholz to challenge Modi over Ukraine war stance
The Chancellor is expected to seek India’s support for the tough stance taken by Europe and the United States towards Russia over the war in Ukraine.
India has an officially neutral position in the conflict. Modi refrained from any overt criticism of Russia, as Moscow is a major arms supplier.
Russia also supplies New Delhi with oil. Since the start of the war last February, India has increased its oil imports at a very favorable price due to European and American embargoes.
At the UN General Assembly on Thursday, India abstained from voting on a resolution calling on Russia to withdraw from Ukraine. The resolution was adopted by a very large majority.
Critics have accused India of undermining Western sanctions against Moscow, while Indian officials have denounced what they say is Western countries’ hypocrisy, given their long history of military interventions around the world. .
During Saturday’s press conference with Scholz, Modi said India was “ready to contribute to any peace effort”, adding that New Delhi had been calling for a resolution of the crisis through dialogue and diplomacy since the start of the war.
Stronger trade ties could land Germany big submarine order
Scholz also wants to expand economic and strategic cooperation with India to reduce Germany’s dependence on China and also to help New Delhi break free from its close ties with Moscow.
Over the past 15 years, Europe’s biggest economy has benefited from the rise of China and cheap Russian energy, but concerns about Beijing showing military might and the war in Ukraine have spurred the need to decouple from the two countries.
Germany, alongside South Korea, is said to be in the running to supply India with six new submarines, a deal estimated at $5.2 billion ($4.9 billion).
Scholz is also expected to push for progress on an India-EU free trade agreement and an investment protection agreement.
A German official in Berlin said the two sides remained “fairly distant” on the trade deal.
But speaking in Delhi, Scholz said he and Modi were determined to make it happen, adding: “It’s an important topic and I will personally get involved.”
In May last year, Germany and India signed a series of bilateral agreements focusing on sustainable development under which India will receive $10.5 billion in aid by 2030 to boost the use of clean energy.
The trip is Scholz’s first official visit to India, although it will be his fourth meeting with Modi since taking office in 2021.
On Sunday, Modi will take Scholz to India’s IT hub, Bengaluru.
Scholz is traveling with a delegation of business leaders, although no executives from major automakers are on the trip. German automakers have said in the past that India is a difficult market to break into because of regulations and trade barriers.
mm/ar (AP, dpa, Reuters)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dw.com/en/germanys-scholz-arrives-in-india-to-deepen-ties/a-64817778
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- QUANTUMANIA Actor Corey Stoll on Divisive Reactions to MODOK
- Putin’s ally Alexander Lukashenko to visit China amid fears Xi Jinping is supplying arms to Russia
- iPhone 15 Pro Max could have a thinner camera bump and a smaller footprint [Updated]
- These are the consequences for China if it provides lethal aid to Russia
- 7 Hit Tollywood Movies That Became Bollywood Disasters
- Tennis: Rachel Stuhlmann, sexiest tennis influencer, is shocking the internet with her recent hot posting
- Call the Midwife’s Olly Rix Didn’t See Trixie’s Dress Before the Wedding
- Turkish and Azerbaijani presidents meet in Istanbul
- AIN Senior Editor Jerry Siebenmark Flies West
- Laurel Aldridge: body found in search of missing sister-in-law of actor Mackenzie Crook, police say | UK News
- Who has the most international appearances ever? Sergio Ramos retires before reaching Cristiano Ronaldo’s number
- South Wales earthquake: ‘My wife jumped out of her skin’ – residents describe the moment they felt the tremor | UK News