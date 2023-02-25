German Scholz arrives in India to “deepen” DW ties 25/02/2023

Scholz pushes for stronger Germany-India ties during visit To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in India on Saturday for a two-day visit, with the war in Ukraine set to dominate talks.

Scholz was welcomed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the capital, New Delhi, where he received military honours.

“India and Germany have very good relations and want to deepen them. This will be the subject of our discussions and, above all, world peace,” he told reporters.

Scholz to challenge Modi over Ukraine war stance

The Chancellor is expected to seek India’s support for the tough stance taken by Europe and the United States towards Russia over the war in Ukraine.

India has an officially neutral position in the conflict. Modi refrained from any overt criticism of Russia, as Moscow is a major arms supplier.

India remained neutral during the war against Ukraine and took advantage of cheap Russian oil Image: Adnan Abidi/REUTERS

Russia also supplies New Delhi with oil. Since the start of the war last February, India has increased its oil imports at a very favorable price due to European and American embargoes.

At the UN General Assembly on Thursday, India abstained from voting on a resolution calling on Russia to withdraw from Ukraine. The resolution was adopted by a very large majority.

Critics have accused India of undermining Western sanctions against Moscow, while Indian officials have denounced what they say is Western countries’ hypocrisy, given their long history of military interventions around the world. .

During Saturday’s press conference with Scholz, Modi said India was “ready to contribute to any peace effort”, adding that New Delhi had been calling for a resolution of the crisis through dialogue and diplomacy since the start of the war.

Modi: 'India is ready to contribute to any peace process'

Stronger trade ties could land Germany big submarine order

Scholz also wants to expand economic and strategic cooperation with India to reduce Germany’s dependence on China and also to help New Delhi break free from its close ties with Moscow.

Over the past 15 years, Europe’s biggest economy has benefited from the rise of China and cheap Russian energy, but concerns about Beijing showing military might and the war in Ukraine have spurred the need to decouple from the two countries.

Germany, alongside South Korea, is said to be in the running to supply India with six new submarines, a deal estimated at $5.2 billion ($4.9 billion).

Scholz is also expected to push for progress on an India-EU free trade agreement and an investment protection agreement.

A German official in Berlin said the two sides remained “fairly distant” on the trade deal.

But speaking in Delhi, Scholz said he and Modi were determined to make it happen, adding: “It’s an important topic and I will personally get involved.”

In May last year, Germany and India signed a series of bilateral agreements focusing on sustainable development under which India will receive $10.5 billion in aid by 2030 to boost the use of clean energy.

The trip is Scholz’s first official visit to India, although it will be his fourth meeting with Modi since taking office in 2021.

On Sunday, Modi will take Scholz to India’s IT hub, Bengaluru.

Scholz is traveling with a delegation of business leaders, although no executives from major automakers are on the trip. German automakers have said in the past that India is a difficult market to break into because of regulations and trade barriers.

