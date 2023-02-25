Jokowi asks for the availability of safe rice during Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr this year





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo held a restricted meeting (ratas) with a number of Indonesian ministers, the head of the Indonesian National Police (Kapolri) and Perum Bulog, on Friday (24/2/2023). At this rate Jokowi instructed its staff to maintain the availability of safe rice during Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr. The Minister of Agriculture (Mentan) Syahrul Yasin Limpo indicated that the Head of State instructed his collaborators to stabilize the price of a commodity food in particular by welcoming the month of Ramadan which should fall on March 23, 2023. “Mr. President, in detail, tried to verify one by one the 12 existing products, starting from ricecorn, soybeans, shallots, garlic, large chilies, bird’s eye chilies, beef, chicken meat, eggs, sugar, especially for availability in the coming months of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr,” he said at the presidential palace compound on Friday. (24/2/2023). Therefore, Syahrul continued that the ranks of ministers and related parties were asked by the number one person in Indonesia to verify themselves. on the spot from availability buffer stock who is in the field. “We have also been asked to generally maintain availability in the existing stock, while our stock is until March 2023, Alhamdulillah, it is sufficiently available and that means we need to improve distribution logistics and work with the Regional Government , Governor and Regent, it will work,” he said. Syahrul especially saw that the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia was also very detailed about the progress of rice harvest for rice preparation in January-March. “Yes, because it is linked to the Ministry of Agriculture, there will be a big harvest of around 1 million hectares in February which will come in March, so the peak of the main harvest will occur at this time”, he added. Even so, he said that food availability, especially rice, does not just work alone, where it must be followed by distribution by related parties so that a stable rice price can be achieved. “I deeply hope Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr later, everything can go as planned. Mr. President has really asked all ministers to be very attentive so that there are no obstacles in terms of availability to the Regions”, concluded Syahrul.

Check out other news and articles on Google News Watch the video below:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ekonomi.bisnis.com/read/20230225/9/1631614/jokowi-minta-ketersediaan-beras-aman-di-ramadan-dan-idul-fitri-tahun-ini The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos