India is ready to contribute to any peace process to resolve Ukraine crisis, says PM Modi





India has insisted from the beginning on resolving the Ukraine crisis through dialogue and diplomacy and is ready to contribute to any peace process, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Saturday (February 25th) at a joint press briefing in New Delhi. with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. , who started his two-day visit to the country earlier today. “Since the beginning of the developments in Ukraine, India has been emphasizing on resolving this dispute through dialogue and diplomacy. India is ready to contribute to any peace process,” Modi said during the meeting. ‘exposed. Deepening trade and defense ties remain front and center as Scholz visits India for the first time after assuming leadership of the European nation in December 2021. His arrival, a day after the first anniversary of the war of Ukraine, signals Delhi’s growing importance to Western powers. , seeking support for their opposition to the invasion of Russia. In his remarks, Modi also emphasized action against terrorism and the climate crisis. “There is active cooperation between India and Germany in the fight against terrorism and separatism. Both countries also agree that concrete action is needed to end cross-border terrorism,” he added. . “In addition to being our biggest trading partner in Europe, Germany is also an important source of investment in India. In recent years, India and Germany have been working together on green and sustainable partnerships, climate action and sustainable development, green hydrogen and biofuel,” Modi stressed, emphasizing that “strong ties are based on shared democratic values ​​and a deep understanding of each other’s interests.” Recalling his last visit to India, the German Chancellor said: “A lot has changed since my last visit to India. India is indeed growing. Me and Prime Minister Modi have similar ideas. happy that India has the presidency of the G20 this year.” The two world leaders last met at the G7 summit in June 2022. “Ukraine and Russia are a major disaster because we know this war violates the economic principles we all agreed to. agreement. The world is suffering because of the consequences of Russia’s aggression”. Scholz pointed out. The German leader is also expected to strike a $5.2 billion deal with India to jointly build six conventional submarines, Reuters news agency reported, citing people familiar with the details. On Saturday morning, after being received by Union Minister Pankaj Chaudhary, Scholz was solemnly welcomed at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the president’s house. See also | German Chancellor Olaf Scholz quotes Indian Jaishankar at Munich conference Accompanied by senior German officials and a high-level delegation, the Chancellor will visit the southern Indian city of Bengaluru on Sunday, considered the country’s technology capital. “We need talent, we need skilled workers. IT and software development is booming in India, and many capable companies are here in India. India has so much talent and we want benefit from this society. We want to recruit and attract this talent to Germany,” Scholz said on Saturday. About 1,800 German companies are active in India and have created thousands of jobs, he added. At the Munich Security Conference earlier this month, Scholz echoed the views of India’s Foreign Minister, S Jaishankar, when he said: “Europe must get out of the idea that the problems of Europe are the world’s problems, but that the world’s problems are not Europe’s problems”. Jaishankar made similar remarks last year amid war in Ukraine and mounting sanctions against Russia. New Delhi has a long history of defense ties with Moscow, and it has also resisted pressure to stop importing fuel from Russia amid growing differences between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Western leaders. While India abstained from voting against Russia at the United Nations, it has insisted on the peaceful settlement of disputes since the start of the war in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The conflict, one of the worst in Europe since decades, has led to an upsurge in food and fuel prices around the world. (With agency contributions) You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/india-news/german-chancellor-meets-pm-modi-deepening-of-india-germany-ties-in-focus-565780 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos