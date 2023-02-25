BUMN Karya is in debt, Jokowi cannot force the development of IKN









From an economic point of view, the infrastructure development planned by President Jokowi in January 2023 does not make sense, nor can it be forced, given that the current financial situation of the country is not yet stable. . If you want to be boosted by the sale of SOE, who is ready? Many Karya BUMNs are bleeding out of cash and struggling to manage projects other than IKN, the director of the Center for Economic and Legal Studies (Celios), Bhima Yudhistira told RMOL Political News AgencyFriday (24/2).



He explained that there were four BUMN Karya who were in debt bondage. It was even recorded that the total debt of BUMN Karya reached IDR 125.8 trillion in the third quarter of 2022. In case of total amount breakdown, PT Waskita Karya Tbk has the highest debt of IDR 82.40 trillion, PT PP (Persero) Tbk IDR 43.42 trillion, PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk IDR 56.75 trillion and PT Adhi Karya Tbk IDR 31.58 trillion. . Seeing the debt burden of the four Karya BUMNs, Bhima believes that the serious impact, if the development of the IKN is forced, will be on the State Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBN). APBN will only be a waste for IKN. The state budget therefore does not have enough space to stimulate the economic sector that has a direct impact on the community, he said. Therefore, government policies related to the development of IKN will alter public opinion on the image of the government and also of President Jokowi. Liquidity pressure and increasing debt of BUMN Karya. Raising investor wariness to collaborate on infrastructure projects with state-owned companies, Bhima added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://politik.rmol.id/read/2023/02/25/564729/bumn-karya-terlilit-utang-jokowi-tak-bisa-paksakan-pembangunan-ikn The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos