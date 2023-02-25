Prince Andrew is said to be preparing a revealing book on royal life – SheKnows





Could the royals find another scathing memoir on their hands? This is not a follow-up book to Prince Harry's memoirs, Spare, but it was Prince Andrew who reportedly pondered the idea of ​​sharing his story, which should make King Charles III's head spin if it comes to fruition. It's no secret that the Duke of York needs to generate some cash for himself now that he is no longer in his primary royal role. There have been rumors that he has been closely following Harry and Meghan Markle's financial movements following their departure from the Royal Family, so a publishing deal could be on the horizon. However, it would be a total disaster for the Palace as Andrew has always been a controversial figure. RadarOnline claims that Andrew wants his royal status (and financial windfall) restored or he'll find a way to fulfill his memoir. "Andrew has access to information that could prove embarrassing to Charles and indeed the whole family," their source explained. "People thought Prince Harry's memoir was bad. But what Andrew can reveal about some of his family members would blow the lid off!" Well, that would be an unfortunate series of events for Charles, who already appears to be struggling to generate interest in his coronation – a seething PR crisis from every angle. The Duke of York has been a real thorn in the side of the Palace after his association with Jeffrey Epstein became an issue they could no longer ignore. He retired from public life at the request of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Now that she's gone, he seems to be back in the spotlight. "Andrew thinks he's suffered enough – and he'll make others suffer if they ignore his warning," the insider added. "He's determined to salvage his tattered reputation, and a tell-all book seems like the way to go." Looks like Charles has his hands full at the palace these days.

