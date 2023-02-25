Education system lacked flexibility, our government tried to change it: PM Modi





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lamented the lack of flexibility in the education system over the years and mentioned the Union government’s efforts to bring about changes. ‘Education and skills have been refocused to suit the abilities of young people and the demands of the future,’ the Prime Minister said during a post-budget webinar on ‘Harnessing the power of young people – Skills and education’ . This is the third in a series of 12 post-budget webinars hosted by the government to seek ideas and suggestions for the effective implementation of the initiatives announced in the Union Budget 2023. The prime minister said this year’s budget strengthens the foundations of the education system by making it more practical and industry-focused. He pointed out that skill and education are the two main tools of Amrit Kaal in India and it is the youth who lead the country’s Amrit Yatra with the vision of a developed India. He further added that equal importance was given to both education and skills under the new education policy and said he was delighted that this step had the support of teachers. The Prime Minister said the move encourages the government to undertake further reforms in the education and skills sectors while relieving our students of the regulations of the past. Noting the experiences of the Covid pandemic, the Prime Minister stressed that new technologies are helping to create new types of classrooms. He noted that the government is focusing on tools that ensure access “everywhere to knowledge” and gave the example of SWAYAM, an online learning platform with 3 million members. He highlighted the potential for virtual labs and the national digital library to become a huge knowledge medium. Highlighting “learning by doing”, the Prime Minister noted the particular emphasis placed by several countries and underlined the central government’s efforts to provide internships and targeted apprenticeships to give “exposure outside the classroom” to his young people. “Today, there are around 75,000 employers on the National Internship Portal where requirements for 25 lakh internships have been posted so far,” the Prime Minister informed. He urged industry and educational institutions to make maximum use of this portal and further develop the internship culture in the country. Emphasizing the need for a skilled workforce, the Prime Minister said that the world regards India as a manufacturing hub and noted the enthusiasm of the world to invest in the country. He also highlighted the focus on creating a skilled workforce for Industry 4.0 sectors such as AI, robotics, IoT and drones, thus enabling international investors to Search for talent more easily without having to spend a lot of energy and resources on retraining. Highlighting this year’s budget, the Prime Minister mentioned the three centers of excellence for AI and said this will strengthen the industry-academia partnership. He also said that ICMR labs will now be made available to medical schools and private sector R&D teams.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.punjabnewsexpress.com/national/news/education-system-lacked-flexibility-our-govt-tried-to-change-it-pm-modi-201221 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos