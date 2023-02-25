Boris’ mummified ancestor may not have died of syphilis after all | Science | News

Mummified ancestor of Boris Johnson may not have died of syphilis after all, expert says

A mummified ancestor of Boris Johnson may not have died of syphilis after all, an expert has argued after a genomic analysis of the woman’s remains. Found under the Barfsser Church in Basel in 1975, Switzerland’s most famous mummy was identified in 2018 as a sixth great-grandmother of Anna Catharina Bischoff M. Johnson. His mummified remains were found to contain high levels of mercury, a historic treatment for syphilis and so it was assumed that such an infection led to his death. However, a new analysis of the microbes preserved in his remains revealed not Treponema pallidum, the microorganism that causes the disease, but high levels of another completely unknown bacterium.

Bischoff, born into a wealthy family in Strasbourg, France, in 1719, is said to have moved to Basel with her immediate remaining family after her father’s death in 1733. Shortly before this move, she met a certain Lucas Gernler, pastor, whom she married in 1738. The couple then returned to Strasbourg, where they had seven children, two of whom survived to adulthood. After her husband’s death in 1781, she returned to Basel and died six years later. The mercury administered to treat his illness had the side effect of slowing his body’s rate of putrefaction, with the result that his corpse became mummified.

Anna Catharina Bischoff was born into a wealthy family in Strasbourg, France in 1719 and died in 1787.

Microbiologist Dr Mohamed Sarhan from Italian research Eurac said: The initial hypothesis [that she died of syphilis] was based on the presence of mercury in his body, particularly in the lungs. This could indicate inhalation therapy for syphilis, as that was the protocol followed at the time. So we analyzed numerous samples from every organ in his body to see if we could find traces of DNA from the pathogen that causes syphilis, but we couldn’t. Instead, we found this new bacterium that was very abundant in brain tissue and correlated with the highest concentration of mercury in the brain. READ MORE: Man unearths buried WWII family treasure after following map

Pictured: The location of the well under Barfsser Church where Bischoff was found in 1975

The researchers compared the DNA of the mysterious bacteria in Bischoff’s mummy with those of microorganisms known to date. They discovered that they contained genes similar to those of modern bacteria that cause both bone damage and lung symptoms. Bone lesions that can be seen in Bischoff’s remains are also a symptom of late-stage untreated syphilis. This raises the possibility that the pastor’s wife was misdiagnosed with the sexually transmitted infection, while the true cause of her illness was not recognized.

Pictured: An illustration of Barfsser Church the year after Bischoff’s death

For Dr. Sarhan, the findings are enough to rewrite the story of Bischoff's death. He said: The hypothesis that she might have died of syphilis can be ruled out, even if she had it. Advanced-stage syphilis has very clear signs that she didn't have. Moreover, she died at the age of 69, so not very young. She had other health issues, for example, she was overweight and had gallstones, and had other issues that are currently being researched. The mercury treatment may have weakened his body and immune system over time, but wasn't really the main cause of his death.

Other experts, meanwhile, are skeptical of Dr. Sarhans’ findings. Dr Gerhard Hotz, curator of anthropology at the Natural History Museum Basel, in whose collections the mummified remains now reside, said: This is the point on which we have different opinions. In the later stages of syphilis, you don’t find many bacteria in the body anymore. It was therefore very difficult to find the old genome of the bacterium. So that’s not proof that she didn’t have it for me personally, I still think she did. His skull clearly shows signs of syphilis. But we can’t prove it by genomes.

The mercury treatment Bischoff took slowed his body’s rate of putrefaction, mummifying his corpse

Regardless of the truth, what is certain is that Bischoff’s illness was mistaken for syphilis while she was still alive, a damning diagnosis for the wealthy widow of a priest. This would have prohibited him from visiting the public baths and would even have refused treatment in a normal hospital. Dr. Hotz explained: No one wanted to talk about it. Normally, when people died from their social class in Basel, there was an obituary written about the person, who they were, etc. We found it on everyone, but not on her. So we think she died, and she was buried very quickly and privately in the church.