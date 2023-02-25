What do UK scaleups want from the science superpower agenda?

Scott White, CEO of Pragmatic Semiconductor Pragmatic

There’s nothing a politician loves better than a mantra – a phrase that can be repeated over and over until, eventually, the thought becomes reality.

And one of the latest mantras to come out of the mouths of British government ministers is the scientific superpower. It’s been around for a while. In 2021, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his government’s aim was to restore Britain’s place as a scientific superpower. More recently – in late 2023, to be precise – Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt told MPs his aim was to ensure the UK could compete with Silicon Valley. This year, the Prime Minister reorganized the machinery of government and created a Ministry of Science, Innovation and Technology. Naturally, startups and scale-ups should play a vital role in the flourishing of commercially actionable science.

So how skeptical should we be? It’s tempting to view the scientific superpower agenda as a sort of fig leaf for a government at a time when the broader economy doesn’t look particularly healthy.

That would be too cynical. On the one hand, the UK tech sector is doing quite well. It continues to attract high levels of foreign and domestic venture capital. In the first half of 2022, 14.7.7 billion venture capital flowed into Britain. And although investments fell sharply to 8 billion between July and December, the British technology sector remains a magnet for capital. Perhaps most importantly, it is economically important for the UK to ensure it is not left behind in the commercial development of key technologies. So no one should argue with ambition.

But as Science Secretary George Freeman has acknowledged, Britain is not yet a science superpower but rather – in his own words – a science power. Achieving the first status would involve becoming a nation of innovation. Essentially what he meant was to create an environment in which scientific research could be successfully industrialized.

How can this be achieved? I spoke to two CEOs of scale-ups at the heart of the science and technology sector to get their thoughts on what steps are needed to support their industries.

Scott White is CEO of Pragmatic Semiconductor. Founded twelve years ago, it has developed microchip technology that does not require silicon. Today, it produces inexpensive and flexible chips that can be used in multiple contexts. Its business model revolves around manufacturing – with a factory in the North East of England – but also plans to offer customers compact manufacturing equipment. In addition, it designs its own RFID chips for tracking goods in transit.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

Pragmatic just commissioned a survey of 250 technology business leaders. When asked if the government could achieve its goal of being a scientific superpower by 2030, 68% yes, but only 40% thought sufficient government support was on offer.

Unbalanced investment

According to White, the UK’s cash-rich ecosystem remains imbalanced, with much funding going to start-ups, rather than scale-ups. Most of the capital subsequently invested comes from abroad. We did a Series C in 2021, 2022 – it was for $125 million. Eighty percent of the investment came from outside the UK, he says.

So in that regard, there is a need for capital that will allow tech companies to stay in the UK in terms of location and control as they grow.

But what can the government really do? Well, one way forward is to make it easier for institutions to invest. White welcomes changes to insurance industry regulations that will allow pension funds, among other things, to allocate money to technology.

It also acknowledges the progress made in providing public funding through the British merchant bank and its venture capital arm, British patient capital. In addition to investing alongside VCs, the organization created Future Fund: Breakthrough, with 375 million earmarked for deep tech companies. That’s fine, but the scale needs to be much bigger, says White.

Mostafa ElSayed, CEO and co-founder of Automata Automata

Mostafa ElSayed agrees. He is CEO and co-founder of Automata, a company that provides automation technologies for laboratories, primarily in the life sciences sector. The company’s products are designed to speed up processes such as diagnostics and clinical trials while reducing human error. He argues that some sectors are better served than others when capital is allocated through VCs, with deep tech having a particular problem. We all talk about the importance of deep tech, but accessing finance in the deep tech sector is difficult.

And the UK could fall behind its European competitors. The greatest support of deep technology is BPIFrance (a sovereign wealth fund), after that it’s Germany, then Scandinavia, says ElSayed.

ElSayed says change could be coming. He quotes the words of the new boss of the British Business Bank who recently launched the idea of ​​creating a sovereign growth fund to support innovation.

Relatively minor changes could also bring benefits. White points to existing programs, such as the Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) and Venture Capital Trusts. By offering tax breaks to those who support eligible businesses, these vehicles have encouraged investors to support startups. However, once companies reach a certain size, the tax breaks disappear, meaning the schemes do not benefit scale-ups.

Stimulate demand

It’s not all about the money. It’s also necessary to support domestic demand, says White. For example, you can use public markets to drive adoption.

Indeed, in some sectors, the government has enormous power to make things happen. ElSayed, takes the example of clinical trials. The UK has a hugely important resource in the form of a National Health Service which more or less serves the entire population and can collect data accordingly. Potentially, this makes Britain one of the best countries in the world to conduct clinical trials. However, although it is a national service, much of the decision-making takes place at the level of local health trusts. There must be a national strategy, says ElSayed. There is a precedent in that Britain already has a national strategy for genomics research.

Another important piece of the puzzle is visa policy. ElSayed stresses the need for a regime that allows science-based companies to recruit quickly. When a business grows at our pace, you struggle to find people who are eligible to work in the UK, he says.

Scott White says Britain has the potential to become a scientific superpower, but it needs to be clarified what that really means. In terms of government support, the pieces of the puzzle are not all in place.