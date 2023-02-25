Think PM Modi will bail out Pakistan





AS Dulat said India should keep its neighbors engaged. Kolkata: Former head of the Research and Analysis (RAW) wing, Amarjit Singh Dulat, believes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could, at some point later this year, extend the olive branch to Pakistan and even bail out the neighboring state which has been experiencing a political and economic crisis for the past few months. Mr. Dulat also warned against the emergence of a formidable Iran-Russia-China axis while saying that India’s new ally, the United States, is far away, our neighbors are closer. In an interview with PTI Video, the former RAW director said, “Any time is the best time to talk to Pakistan.” We need to keep our neighbors engaged. He added that it was imperative to keep the talks open with a bit more public engagement. This year my hunch is that Modi ji will bail out Pakistan. No inside information, but that’s my hunch, said Mr. Dulat, who during his time as head of the Research and Analysis Wing reportedly conducted many deep penetration intelligence operations in the neighboring country. Dwindling foreign exchange reserves, nationwide blackouts, political instability and a falling Pakistani rupee have already prompted the neighboring state to seek an IMF bailout. Many analysts believe that Pakistan’s method of dealing with a similar crisis in the past, where it leveraged its geopolitical position and extracted rents from global partners, is not working and, therefore, it could be more open. to talk about peace and trade with India. Mr. Dulat, however, pointed out that engagement with Pakistan has always been influenced by domestic politics. Peace talks between the two neighbors have in the past been hostage to national perceptions as Pakistan has even denied Indian exports the most-favoured-nation treatment it is required to give to all WTO signatories, due to internal political constraints. The former spy chief told the PTI video that for China, the diplomatic effort on India’s side, must be more open diplomacy (where the Chinese) feel confident that India means well by them. He pointed out that despite meetings between Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, India has also engaged with the United States. You turn your back and welcome Trump, that doesn’t sit well with the Chinese, he said, although he added that maintaining good equations with all parties was part of the tradition of non-alignment. India. He also warned that a strong axis is developing – Iran-Russia-China – it is a formidable force. Stressing the need to improve relations with neighbors, Mr. Dulat said that our relations with America have improved, which is very positive. But America is far away, our neighbors are closer. Many other global analysts have also warned of the development of relations between the three nations as they face a common adversary – the United States and Western Europe. However, the potential fallout of this relationship on South Asian affairs has not yet been clearly analysed. (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Featured Video of the Day Asked about murder of witness, Yogi Adityanath’s furious “Baap” retort

