Brexit news: UK fishermen blow EU trawlers ‘bullying our boats’ out of UK waters | Politics | News





British fishermen have launched a scathing attack on huge European trawlers for ‘bullying our trawlers out of traditional fishing grounds’ while raging against an ‘exclusive red line’ that has been broken. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson had promised UK fishermen they would be fully protected in the event of any post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union, which was signed on December 30, 2020. The trade deal stated that he there would be a five-year transition. period during which little change would allow EU boats to continue access to UK waters until 2026.

Alistair Carmichael, vice-chairman of the House of Commons’ all-party parliamentary fisheries group, claimed that British fishermen were being driven out of traditional fishing grounds by huge European trawlers. The Liberal Democrat MP for Orkney and Shetland told Express.co.uk: ‘There are European trawlers fishing with gillnets west of Shetland “These gillnets are sometimes miles long and left in the water. It’s the most unsustainable fishing practice imaginable. “They are sitting in the water, which prevents local fishermen from accessing the land they have fished in for generations.

“If they try to fish in the waters where the gillnets are, the gillnet trawlers are really aggressive. “EU trawlers bullying our fishing trawlers out of traditional fishing grounds is the kind of thing we were promised wouldn’t happen after Brexit, but it’s still happening.” Barrie Deas, chief executive of the National Federation of Fishermen’s Organisations, the UK’s main trade body representing UK fishermen on EU fishing rules, is also furious that EU vessels can still fish so close to British coasts. He told Express.co.uk: ‘We were promised an exclusive 12 mile limit in the trade and co-operation agreement which was a UK exclusive red line, but European vessels continue to be allowed to fish between the 6 to 12 mile limits.

“You might have a small boat that can’t go to sea because of bad weather, but they’re looking at the six-mile line, and there are EU ships operating all the time. It’s a source of frustration for them. “Our exclusive zone is par for the course for coastal states and the minimum to expect, and we haven’t even reached it. That’s the most squeaky point.” However, Mr Deas insisted that Mr Johnson’s trade deal with the EU has not completely disadvantaged UK fishermen, saying there are areas “where we are now better off” in outside the block. He continued: “I think where we are now better off outside the EU and the Common Fisheries Policy is that it allows us, over time, to move away from retained legislation. by the EU Most of the fishing laws have just been transferred.

“We have the Fisheries Act and then the Joint Fisheries Declaration, which is about devolved administrations all working together on a common approach. “We also have fisheries management plans that will allow us over time to develop fisheries management that is more suited to our particular fisheries. “Precursor fisheries management plans for species like scallops and bass are underway, and there’s a tremendous amount of work going on there. “Fish prices have been quite good, suggesting that adjustments have been made and costs have been absorbed or passed on. “The trade is thriving and that’s what I expect as there are businesses on both sides of the Channel shutting down this trade to operate if a profit is to be made from it. We have the resources while ‘they have the market.’

Shortly after signing the trade deal with the EU, then-Prime Minister Mr Johnson admitted concessions had been made in Brussels, but insisted the deal was a success. He said: “The EU started I think wanting a transition period of 14 years, we wanted three years, we ended up with five years. “It was a reasonable transition period and I can assure the big fish fanatics of this country that with this agreement we will be able to catch and eat quite prodigious amounts of additional fish. “For the first time since 1973, we will be an independent coastal state with full control of our waters, with the UK’s share of fish in our waters increasing dramatically, from around half today to almost two-thirds in five and a half years.” time. “After that, there are no theoretical limits beyond those imposed by science or conservation on how much of our own fish we can catch in our waters.”

