India pushes to resolve Ukraine conflict through diplomacy: PM Modi





India has been pushing to resolve the Ukrainian conflict through diplomacy and dialogue and stands ready to contribute to any peace process, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday after holding in-depth talks with visiting German Chancellor Olaf. Scholz. The talks between the two leaders covered the full gamut of bilateral relations as well as major regional and global issues, including the conflict in Ukraine. In his statement to the media, Scholz said the world is suffering the consequences of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and asserted that no one can change borders through the use of violence. The war in Ukraine has resulted in immense loss and destruction, he said, adding that “it is a disaster”. The visit of the German Chancellor to India took place one day after the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “We must ensure that the countries of Asia, Africa and America are not strongly and negatively affected by the terrible war of aggression,” Scholz said. In his statement, Modi said that since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, India has been emphasizing on resolving the conflict through diplomacy and dialogue. “India is ready to contribute to any peace process,” Modi said. The Prime Minister said that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukrainian conflict has been felt by the whole world and that developing countries are particularly suffering. He said there had been active cooperation between India and Germany in the fight against terrorism and separatism, and that the two countries had agreed that concrete action was needed to end cross-border terrorism. . “We also reiterated the consensus that reform of multilateral institutions is needed to better reflect global realities,” Modi said. In his address, the Prime Minister also said that security and defense cooperation can become an important pillar of the strategic partnership between India and Germany. “We discussed at length all important bilateral, regional and global issues,” he said. Modi said Germany is an important source of investment in India as well as being its biggest trading partner in Europe. Strengthening cooperation between the two largest democratic economies is not only beneficial for the peoples of India and Germany, but also sends a positive message in today’s stressed world, Modi said. He also noted that India and Germany are strengthening their mutual ties for the development of third countries within the framework of triangular development cooperation. (Only the title and image of this report may have been edited by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

