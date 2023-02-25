Donald Trump says Buttigieg played to ‘very small crowds’ in eastern Palestine





Former President Donald Trump said on Friday that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg “performed to very small crowds” during his visit to East Palestine, Ohio, in contrast to his own reception he received during his visit to the region.

On February 3, a Norfolk Southern Railway freight train carrying hazardous materials derailed in eastern Palestine. Days later, authorities punched holes in five of the train’s 150 carriages, which contained vinyl chloride, a toxic chemical, to allow controlled burning. On Thursday, Buttigieg visited the city for the first time since the crash, a day after Trump’s visit.

Train derailments are relatively common in the United States, although the vast majority do not result in death or injury. There have been a total of 54,539 train derailments in the United States from 1990 to 2021, an average of 1,704 per year, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

Appearing on commentator Glenn Beck’s radio show, the former president poked fun at Buttigieg for the audience his visit drew.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks to the press while visiting the site of the Norfolk Southern train derailment Thursday in East Palestine, Ohio. Trump mocked the number of people Buttigieg spoke to on Glenn Beck’s radio show on Friday. Michael Swensen/GETTY

“He came the next day and he played to very small crowds, nobody cared,” Trump, who is seeking to win back the presidency in 2024, said Friday.

A video of the interview was posted to Twitter by Ron Filipkowski on Friday evening and had more than 245,000 views by Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, the former president’s remarks were slammed by other Twitter users, with one commenting: “They both went there for two different reasons. Pete Buttigieg wasn’t not here for a campaign rally.”

While another Twitter user added, “This makes it very clear that Trump only went there to get media attention, not to help anyone.”

However, Trump’s visit to eastern Palestine received praise from others.

Benny Johnson, who hosts a show on Newsmax, said on Twitter: Tens of thousands of pounds of goods, food, water delivered to residents of eastern Palestine, Ohio just before Trump’s visit . Trump paid for it all.”

Joe Kent, a former Republican candidate for Congress, tweeted: “In the last 24 hours, Trump has called out the DC war machine, called for peace talks in Ukraine and flew to the East of Palestine to support Americans in need. You may not like Trump, but this is the leadership we desperately need. Disagree? Where is Biden and where are the other candidates?”

In the past 24 hours, Trump has called out the DC war machine, called for peace talks in Ukraine and flew to eastern Palestine to support Americans in need.

You may not like Trump, but this is the leadership we desperately need.

Disagree ? Where is Biden and where are the others https://t.co/NQ8XnJloIy pic.twitter.com/E7Trf1nBVD

— Joe Kent for WA-3 (@joekent16jan19) February 22, 2023

Newsweek has reached out to Buttigieg for comment.

During his interview with Beck, Trump said of eastern Palestine: “There’s a lot of love there, a lot of spirit. They happen to love me…I have got a lot of votes there, as you know.”

Asked by Beck what he learned from the “people of eastern Palestine,” Trump replied, “The unity is amazing. The relationship with each other, the work with each other.”

He then praised the city for its “almost zero” crime rate and described the local mayor as a “great guy”.

During his visit, Trump handed out cases of “Trump Water,” his trademark bottled water to residents, along with other waters he said were “much lesser quality.”

“We bring thousands of bottles of water – Trump Water, actually. Most of them. Some of it, we had to use much lower quality water. You want to get those Trump bottles, I think, more than anybody else,” Trump said earlier this week.

Although the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said local public water supplies were not contaminated from the derailment, many expressed concern that the area’s water might be unsafe to drink. Authorities have warned against drinking water from private wells while testing continues.

Trent Conaway, the mayor of Eastern Palestine, said on Monday it was “the biggest slap in the face” that President Joe Biden paid a surprise visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, before heading to his city.

During a Friday appearance on ABC News, Biden, who has been heavily criticized by Republicans for his response to the derailment, defended himself, though he admitted he didn’t think he spoke to Conaway.

“I spoke to everyone there several times. I spoke to the two senators, the two governors,” the president said. “I spoke to everyone to talk to. And we made it clear that everything was available.”

Biden also said “every major United States government agency that has anything to do with rail and/or cleanup” had been involved in the emergency response.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-says-buttigieg-played-very-small-crowds-east-palestine-1783802 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos