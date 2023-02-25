Politics
Putin’s ally Alexander Lukashenko to visit China amid fears Xi Jinping is supplying arms to Russia
Putin’s ally Alexander Lukashenko will head to China for a state visit next week amid fears Xi Jinping could supply arms to Russia’s war machine in Ukraine and trigger ‘World War III’
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will travel to China next week for a state visit amid growing fears that Xi Jinping will supply Russia with weapons to bolster his position in Ukraine and trigger ‘World War III’.
Lukashenko is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and backed Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, with Belarus dependent on its neighbor both financially and politically.
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang told his Belarusian counterpart Sergei Aleinik that Beijing stands ready to work with Minsk to deepen mutual political trust, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement today.
It comes as Rishi Sunak last week warned China not to support Vladimir Putin’s “brutal and illegal” war in Ukraine after US intelligence suggested Beijing was considering supplying arms to Russia.
So far, China has only offered diplomatic support to Russia and has strongly denied US claims, accusing Western nations of adding “fuel to the flames” during the war.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (left), who is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin (right), will travel to China next week for a state visit
Chinese President Xi Jinping (pictured) has so far only offered diplomatic support to Russia, but there are growing fears he wants to supply the country with weapons
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also said last week that he feared such a move by Xi Jinping would cause “a world war” and asked Beijing to make a “pragmatic assessment” of a possible alliance with Russia. .
Yesterday – on the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – China called for a comprehensive ceasefire, which was met with skepticism in Ukraine and the West.
His 12-point plan urged all parties to “support Russia and Ukraine to work in the same direction and resume direct dialogue as soon as possible.”
In the document, Beijing called for an end to Western sanctions, negotiations that would likely see Ukraine cede territory, a NATO withdrawal from its eastern borders and reconstruction efforts that would likely benefit Chinese contractors.
China will also continue to support Belarus in maintaining its national stability and oppose attempts by “external forces” to interfere in its internal affairs or impose “illegal” unilateral sanctions on Minsk, Qin told Aleinik.
In September last year, Xi and Lukashenko announced an “all-weather” strategic partnership when they met in the Uzbek city of Samarkand.
Belarus, which shares a border with Ukraine and Russia, allowed Moscow to use its territory to launch its attack on Ukraine last year and Kiev has expressed concern that Belarus could once again support Moscow in its war effort.
Last week, US intelligence suggested that Beijing was considering supplying arms to Russia. Pictured: Russian T-72B3 tanks fire at Ukrainian fortified positions in Ukraine
Pictured: A damaged bus station after a shelling, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine
Yesterday, to mark the first anniversary of the war, Zelensky saluted Ukraine and its people for fighting back against Russia and vowed victory.
“We endured. We have not been defeated. And we will do everything to achieve victory this year! Zelensky said in a statement posted on social media.
Hailing cities like Bucha, Irpin and Mariupol as “capitals of invincibility”, he added: “Ukraine has inspired the world. Ukraine united the world…
“We will never rest until the Russian murderers are punished.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
