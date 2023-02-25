Trump DJs Weekly at Mar-a-Lago, Plays Broadway Songs, Celine Dion: Report





Donald Trump has a regular DJ slot every Thursday night at Mar-a-Lago, according to a report. Trump has previously spoken about his love of DJing and how the song “YMCA” is a crowd pleaser. Trump announced his intention to run for president again in November. Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump regularly hosts a DJ slot every Thursday night at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Page Six reported.

“The members know that, and when they invite guests, they say, ‘Let’s have dinner on Thursday, because Trump DJs every Thursday,’ like an event,” a source told the outlet.

The former president DJ “usually on an iPad from his table to eat and play,” the source said.

He particularly enjoys performing 80s songs and Broadway songs such as Phantom of the Opera and Cline Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” from the movie “Titanic”.

Trump has already been announced as a DJ for special events at Mar-a-Lago.

Last year, the former president opened up about his love of DJing and said his favorite song to get people on the dance floor was Village People’s “YMCA.”

“People love it when I do it,” Trump told YouTubers NELK Boys for their “Full Send Podcast.”

“You know what makes them tick? ‘YMCA’,” Trump said. “‘YMCA'”, the gay national anthem. Have you ever heard that? They call it the gay national anthem. But ‘YMCA’ gets people moving, and it gets people moving.'”

“I’ve always had a great aptitude for music,” he said. “But I like good music.”

Since Trump announced his intention to run for president again in November, reports suggest he has rarely strayed from Mar-a-Lago.

