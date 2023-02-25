Imran Khan and Maryam Nawaz air their dirty laundry on Twitter





PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz (left) and PTI President Imran Khan. AFP/PID/File

Imran Khan, Chairman of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and Maryam Nawaz, Senior Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), found themselves embroiled in a Twitter war on Saturday as they exchanged blows and barbs over these last concerns. regarding the two high court judges “biased” towards their party.

The trigger for the heated exchange was the reaction of PML-N leaders to the presence of two judges in the nine-member bench, which hears the suo motu opinion taken by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial earlier this week. on an apparent delay in the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) elections.

It didn’t sit well with the PTI leader as he took to Twitter and lambasted the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and spoiled brat Maryam for what he said were brazen attacks and calculated against the SC judges.

Shameless [and] calculated attacks against SC judges by PDM [and] Spoiled brat Maryam, fed on corruption money, has only one goal: to run away from the elections even by violating the Constitution, Khan wrote on Twitter.

The willing Prime Minister who was ousted from power in April following a vote of no confidence submitted by the PDM further mentioned that by attacking the Supreme Court they are harming the federation and ensuring that the law of the jungle prevails in Pakistan.

Within minutes, the chief organizer of PML-N responded on Twitter with equal venom for the cricketer-turned-politician.

Oh, how the mighty have fallen! Your screams ain’t bad ’cause you been the king of conspiracies, soaring [and] surviving on them with the help of your godfather Faiz and his remnants, she wrote.

Maryam challenged Khan to watch the spoiled brat check you out so the godchildren [and] pawns like you are relegated to insignificance.

The Vice President of PML-N further wrote: “Your dakunarrative chor not only fell flat on your face but to have been caught in the act of stealing 190 million (Rs58bn), to [your’ wife’s jewellery [and] From the Toshakhana robbery, to signing cases for a 5 carat diamond ring, you are the first Prime Minister to be guilty of all forms of corruption.”

She further accused Khan of avoiding the courts and “seeking adjournments”, saying it was a “blatant admission of your guilt”.

“Leg in plaster won’t save you anymore. Standing man [and] face the law,” she said, daring the former prime minister to face justice.

It was not the first time the two had played the blame game as the verbal war between the two most prominent leaders had been raging since the PTI was elected in 2018.

