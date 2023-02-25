Politics
Prime Minister pledges to ‘get the job done’
February 25, 2023, 8:34 PM | Updated: February 25, 2023, 8:49 PM
The Prime Minister appeared to throw shade at Boris Johnson as he promised to strike a new Brexit deal this weekend.
A new agreement to facilitate the movement of goods between mainland Britain and Northern Ireland could be signed as early as Sunday and presented to Parliament on Monday.
Johnson leads a group of rebel Tory MPs in favor of the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which would allow the UK government to withdraw from aspects of the Withdrawal Agreement.
Legal opinions leaked by the government indicate that Westminster would still be obliged to abide by the terms of the current Brexit deal, The Times reported.
Rishi Sunak suggested the former Prime Minister may not be putting the people of Northern Ireland first.
Asked about Johnson’s attempted influence, Mr Sunak told the newspaper: I think everyone recognizes and should recognize that it is not […] about me, it’s not about third parties or anyone else… It’s about the people and communities of Northern Ireland. It’s about what’s best for them and that’s what everyone should have in mind.”
He also said he would work through the weekend to forge a new deal with the EU.
Sunak continued: As someone who believed in Brexit, voted for Brexit, campaigned for Brexit, I want to demonstrate that Brexit works and it works for all parts of the UK.
There is unfinished business on Brexit and I want the job done.
Tory MPs were ordered to attend parliament with a strict three-line whip on Monday, while Cabinet ministers are reportedly on alert for a possible conference call over the weekend.
It is also hoped that a successful deal could see the Northern Ireland Assembly reopen.
Stormont’s legislature has been closed since February 2022, with Irish Republicans Sinn Fein and the conservative Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) refusing to share power over Northern Ireland.
Sunak’s comments came as the Irish prime minister said a new Brexit deal is “closer to conclusion”.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has told the BBC that a new protocol agreement could be reached within days.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was due to travel to Britain to agree terms with British officials, including an afternoon tea meeting with King Charles.
But Sunak’s attempt at a charm offensive was foiled for what officials called operational reasons.
Conservative backbenchers have accused Sunak of trying to politicize the king.
Former business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg has warned the PM against dragging the king into Brexit talks for his ‘own transitional political imperatives’.
A government source told the PA news agency: ‘It would be wrong to suggest the King is involved in anything remotely political.
The DUP has also released seven tests to win its support for any deal.
They include addressing what the right-wing party calls Northern Ireland’s “democratic deficit” subject to the EU customs union without having a say in them.
