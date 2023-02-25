Vivek Ramaswamy says he’d be surprised if Trump targets him in 2024 race





Former President Donald Trump has long been known for his combative style on the campaign trail, but Vivek Ramaswamy, the latest GOP candidate to enter the race for the White House, isn’t worried about incoming fire from the former president.

Early in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, Trump has already taken on former South Carolina governor and former ambassador Nikki Haley, who declared her candidacy last week. And he has repeatedly lambasted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the popular conservative governor who remains on the sidelines but is the biggest potential threat to the former president.

“I would be surprised if he came that way with me just because we were friends. I think we have a deep respect for each other. We were both energetic people,” Ramaswamy told Fox News in an interview Thursday. on the campaign trail in New Hampshire. .

FIRST ON FOX: CULTURE WARS CRUSADER VIVEK RAMASWAMY LAUNCHES 2024 PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy answers questions during a town hall-style campaign event, February 22, 2023 in Manchester, New Hampshire (Fox News)

Highlighting the success of former presidents’ 2016 march to the White House, anti-ESG entrepreneur and investor Ramaswamy said Trump “was an outsider, a disruptor in 2015, 2016. That’s what I’m doing now. I don’t particularly expect him to be targeting me, it’s not respectful.”

IS VIVEK RAMASWAMY A CONSERVATIVE 2024 VERSION OF ANDREW YANG?

But if he’s wrong about Trump, Ramaswamy said he’s ready for the taunts.

“If it is, of course it’s a competition. I was happy to do it. Competition breeds innovation and I’m not going to mind that,” he said.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at the South Carolina Statehouse, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, SC (AP)

Ramaswamy, a health and tech entrepreneur, conservative commentator and crusader in the culture wars, declared his candidacy for president on Tuesday in a live interview on Fox News.

On Fox News “Tucker Carlson Tonight” where he kicked off his campaign, Ramaswamy said he respects what the former president was able to accomplish in the 2016 election and said Trump’s upset victory over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton had inspired his own presidential ambitions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Speaking to Fox Digital, Ramaswamy stressed that “I’m not running against President Trump, that’s the point. I’m running for our nation and a vision for our nation. It’s not someone’s vision. It’s a vision I’ve spent the last years of my life, through the books I’ve written, through the work I’ve done, which I now run as my platform. shape to revive a national identity.

While Ramaswamy praised Trump for his “America First” agenda, he said “to me America First two dots-oh.”

Paul Steinhauser is a political journalist based in New Hampshire.

