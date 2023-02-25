Imran urges judiciary to protect basic rights





Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Saturday urged the judiciary to protect the basic rights of party members and Pakistani citizens, asking Pakistan’s Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, from “draw a line”. somewhere.

“People should trust that justice will protect them (…) what namaloom afraad (unidentified people) and filthy Harry is doing is in front of everyone to see,” he told a conference flanked by the head of the PTI, Usman Dar, and an education department guard named Javed Ali.

Javed, during the press conference, recounted how he was arrested by “unidentified people” and tortured after being taken blindfolded to an unknown location.

“People came to get me and took me to an unknown place. They blindfolded me. They asked me how much money Usman Dar had received from you. They hung me upside down “, did he declare.

He said the strangers stripped him naked and asked him to confess that Usman Dar took money from him, saying they also implicated his wife and children.

Imran Khan said the unidentified people told Javed’s wife that they would make an obscene video of her husband if he did not make a statement against Dar.

“They wanted to build a case [against Dar]. They wanted the statement [from Javed] just like they wanted a statement against me from Shahbaz Gill,” he added.

Also Read: PTI’s ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ Multan-leg Also Ends Without Arrest

Imran said PTI leader Azam Swati was arrested and tortured based on a single tweet. “They are sending an objectionable video to his daughter. I had no idea before that such treatment was meted out to the citizens of this country,” he added.

The head of the PTI said that many social media workers belonging to the party were also arrested and subjected to severe torture. “A boy’s parents called me and said their son is not cured yet…they are afraid to come out publicly because everyone is afraid of namaloom,” he said. .

Attacking the incumbent government, Imran Khan said they should not be seen as politicians but as mobsters. “The Minister of the Interior leads a a judge’s tape. Maryam also plays tapes. Saqib Nisar’s tape was also leaked. What kind of politicians do that,” he asked.

He urged the CJP to take suo motu the treatment meted out to Javed, saying it was the duty of the judiciary to protect the basic rights of citizens.

“I urge CJP to listen to Javed and draw a line somewhere. People should trust that justice will protect them,” he added.

Hitting the Chief Election Commissioner, Imran said there had never been a more dishonest CEC in the history of Pakistan.

The PTI President’s remarks come just days after Maryam fired a broadside at Imran Khan, Lt. Gen. (ret’d) Faiz Hameed in addition to four sitting judges and former Supreme Court Justices in an address to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers’ agreement.

The chief organizer and senior vice-president of PML-N pointed all guns at the PTI president, saying Imran had been thrown in the trash but the judges were picking him up.

It is pertinent to note that the statements by political party leaders come as Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial intervened on Wednesday and learned suo motu of the delay in holding polls in Punjab and Khyber- Pakhtunkhwa while the electoral process remains almost paralyzed by tensions between the actors in disagreement on the electoral law.

Judge Bandial assembled a wider bench of nine members to rule on the matter and said there was an apparent lack of clarity about it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2403239/draw-line-somewhere-imran-urges-judiciary-to-protect-fundamental-rights The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos