Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate Shivamogga airport on February 27, says ‘will boost tourism and trade’ | Aviation news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Shivamogga Airport in Karnataka on February 27, 2023. The new Shivamogga Airport has been developed at a cost of around Rs 450 crore and will boost trade, connectivity and improve tourism in the region, Prime Minister Modi said in a Twitter post. “Shivamogga Airport will boost trade, connectivity and enhance tourism,” Prime Minister Modi wrote on Twitter. The passenger terminal at the airport can accommodate 300 passengers per hour and will serve as the gateway to the Malnad region, said BY Raghavendra, MP for Shivamogga.

“This airport will meet the demand not only of the people of Shivamogga but also of the entire central Karnataka. It will give wings of aspirations to the young people and create thousands of employment opportunities for them,” Raghavendra wrote on Twitter. “Industries, especially IT, Tourism and Dairy will benefit significantly. Thanks to the guidance of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and the efforts of our Double Engine Sarkar, this ambitious project was completed in a record time,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi will visit Karnataka on Monday and inaugurate an airport at Shivamogga and several other development projects, according to an official statement. The Prime Minister will visit and inspect the new airport, after which he will inaugurate and lay the groundwork for several projects at Shivamogga, according to the statement released on Saturday.

Shivamogga Airport will boost trade, connectivity and improve tourism. https://t.co/6yT84zpBaC Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 24, 2023

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stones for two rail projects in Shivamogga – the new Shivamogga-Shikaripura-Ranebennur line and the Koteganguru rail training depot according to IANS. The new line, which will be developed at a cost of Rs 990 crore, will provide improved connectivity between the Malnad region and the main Bengaluru-Mumbai line.

The coach depot in Shivamogga town will be developed at a cost of over Rs 100 crore to help start new trains from Shivamogga and decongest maintenance facilities in Bengaluru and Mysuru. It will dedicate the revamped Belagavi Railway Station, revamped at an approximate cost of around Rs 190 crore, to the nation and lay the foundation stones for six multi-village projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Belagavi.