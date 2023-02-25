Zelenskyy plans to meet Xi Jinping after China offers Russia peace plan





As his country’s bitter war with Russia reached the one-year mark, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he wanted to meet his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, to discuss Beijing’s proposals to end the conflict. China historically respects our territorial integrity, so it should do everything to get Russia out of the territory of Ukraine, Zelenskyy said at a press conference on Friday. He said he planned to meet Xi and believed it would benefit our countries and global security. His comments came after China presented a 12-point peace plan that called on both sides to agree to gradual de-escalation, maintain security at nuclear facilities, establish humanitarian corridors and prevent attacks on civilian populations. . Conflicts and war do not benefit anyone. All parties must remain rational and exercise restraint, avoid fanning the flames and escalating tensions, and prevent the crisis from escalating further or even spiraling out of control, according to the plan. She said dialogue and negotiation were the only viable solution. Although he did not provide any details on what form the potential talks might take, he said China would play a constructive role in facilitating the talks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine on Friday. Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images Zelenskyy said his main goal was to ensure that China did not supply Russia with weapons, alluding to US allegations last week that China may be providing Russia with non-lethal military assistance, and that she might even consider sending lethal aid. Beijing denied this. He did not say whether a meeting with Xi had been arranged or give any indication of when it might take place. But less than 24 hours after his speech, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko would visit Beijing later this month. A close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Lukashenko, who is often called Europe’s last dictator, is indebted to Putin for backing him in 2020 after mass protests erupted against a presidential election that the Belarusian opposition and Western governments have accused the veteran rigger leader.

