Ann Coulter says Donald Trump and Fox News ‘lied’ to voters





On Friday, conservative pundit Ann Coulter voiced her latest criticism of former President Donald Trump.

Coulter, once a staunch Trump supporter, turned on the former president during his tenure in the White House. She also continued to voice criticism of his effectiveness as he re-runs in the 2024 GOP presidential primary and after the 2022 midterm elections, when Trump-endorsed candidates underperformed in the 2024 GOP presidential primary. key races across the country.

After the midterm elections, the GOP dealt with these losses. Republicans won only a narrow victory in the House of Representatives and lost ground in the Senate. Some Republicans have said the party should distance itself from Trump, adding that his 2020 voter fraud allegations are toxic among moderate and swing voters.

Coulter said Friday that allegations of voter fraud by Trump cost Republicans a key gubernatorial post in Michigan, where Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer easily rebuffed a challenge from her Republican opponent, Tudor Dixon.

Former President Donald Trump and Ann Coulter are seen in this split image. Coulter on Friday accused Trump and Fox News of lying to voters about the 2020 presidential election. Trump and his allies have repeatedly claimed the election was stolen by widespread voter fraud. Scott Eisen/Getty Images; Theo Wargo/Getty Images for THR

Coulter wrote on Twitter that Dixon had to repeat Trump’s voter fraud allegations to gain credibility with Republican voters in the primary election, but his stance on the issue cost him in the general election.

“She lost because she repeatedly said Trump won the 2020 election. Maybe she had to do this to win the primary,” Coulter tweeted.

She also questioned why Dixon would emphasize voter fraud in the competitive election, accusing Trump and Fox News figures of pushing false election claims.

Since the 2020 presidential election, Trump has consistently said the election was stolen from him due to widespread voter fraud, despite a lack of substantial evidence, at rallies and in media appearances. Several Fox News personalities have also expressed skepticism about the election results on the network, despite a recent lawsuit alleging they were privately skeptical of Trump’s claims.

She lost because she repeatedly said Trump had won the 2020 election.

Maybe she had to, to win the primary.

But WHY would voters want her to say that???

Because Trump and Fox News lied to them. https://t.co/0WgGrtEBXz

— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 24, 2023

“But WHY would voters want her to say that???” Coulter asked in his Friday tweet. “Because Trump and Fox News lied to them.”

Newsweek contacted Fox News and Trump’s office for comment.

Coulter recently made other critical comments about Trump. During a recent appearance on the Timecast IRL podcast, she called the former president “deeply stupid”.

“The one thing I didn’t know when I wrote In Trump We Trust was how profoundly stupid it is,” Coulter said. “I made it very clear in the book the only thing he could do; we’ll forgive him for anything, and I stood up for him the day after the gripping Access Hollywood ***** tape came out. I was pedal-to-the-metal defending him. I said we’d forgive him anything unless you betrayed us at immigration. Guess what? He did.

