Turkey launches investigation of 612 people after earthquakes: Minister | News





Justice Minister Bozdag said 184 of the suspects were jailed pending trial after the 7.8 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes on February 6.

Investigations have been launched against more than 600 people over buildings that collapsed during the catastrophic earthquakes in Turkey earlier this month, according to the country’s justice minister. Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Saturday that 184 of the 612 suspects had been jailed pending trial. Among the detainees were construction contractors and building owners or managers, he said in televised comments from a coordination center in Diyarbakir, southeastern Turkey. The detection of evidence in buildings continues to serve as the basis for a criminal investigation, Bozdag added. The aftermath of the 7.8 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes on February 6, which claimed over 44,000 lives in southern Turkey and over 5,500 in northern Syria, saw many Turks question the structural integrity of many of the 173,000 buildings that have collapsed. or have been seriously damaged. Opposition parties have accused President Recep Tayyip Erdogans’ administration of failing to enforce building regulations. Mayor detained The mayor of a town near the epicenter of the quake has been arrested in connection with an investigation into collapsed buildings, local media reported on Saturday. Okkes Kavak, who leads Nurdagi district in Gaziantep province and is a member of Erdogans’ Justice and Development Party (AKP), reportedly failed to ensure construction inspections were carried out. AFAD, Turkey’s disaster management agency, said 9,470 aftershocks hit the quake-hit region. This will continue for a long time, we expect these aftershocks to last at least two years, AFAD Director General Orhan Tatar told a press briefing in Ankara. He said a 5.3-magnitude quake that hit Bor, a town about 245 km west of the epicenter on Feb. 6, was considered independent of previous quakes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/2/25/turkey-launches-probe-into-612-people-after-quakes-minister The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos