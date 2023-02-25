Pak agency accuses Imran Khan of abusing bail, demands health check





Pakistan’s leading investigative agency on Saturday accused Imran Khan of abusing his bail to skip court hearings in a banned funding case against his party and called for the formation of a special medical commission to determine the state of health of former prime ministers.

In October last year, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) filed a complaint in an Islamabad-based banking court against Khan and other leaders of his Pakistani Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party for allegedly receiving a financing prohibited.

But Khan has not attended a hearing since November last year, when he was injured in an attack during his rally in the Wazirabad region of Punjab. The former prime minister has been released on bail by a special court in Islamabad after he was shot dead in the assassination attempt. He has since received bail extensions for medical reasons.

The FIA ​​on Saturday filed a petition with the Banking Court, which is hearing the case, asking that a medical panel be formed to examine Khan.

After obtaining provisional bail, the defendant abuses the concession and does not appear before this honorable court and, in fact, he does not cooperate with the judicial process and until this day he has not joined the is not investigating nor appearing in court on one pretext or the other, the FIA ​​said in a motion filed with the court.

He said a stereotypical (sic) medical certificate was presented by Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital when Khan had an orthopedic problem.

The agency claimed that the medical report presented by Khan was issued by a hospital owned by him, so said reports are not otherwise credible.

The FIA ​​insisted that, for justice and fair play, Khan be examined by doctors from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences or Polyclinic, the two reputable public hospitals in the capital.

He asked the court for an order to be issued for Khan’s examination and for the board to submit a report on the former prime minister’s health or mobility in light of the injuries he claimed to leg.

Banking Court Judge Raskhinda Shaheen, after conducting the hearing, announced that Khan should be summoned on February 28.

The case concerns funding received by PTI from prohibited foreign sources. Last year, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) found the party guilty of concealing that it had received the money and also disqualified Khan.

The prohibited funding case was filed by PTI founding member Akbar S Babar in the ECP in 2014.

