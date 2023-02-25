Boris Johnson’s rude comment on backing Brexit deal to please White House





Boris Johnson reportedly denounced suggestions that backing Rishi Sunaks' Brexit deal would help the UK's relationship with the White House, saying: F*** Americans! Mr Sunak's new deal with the European Union appears to be within reach and could be announced in the coming week. However, Mr Johnson said Mr Sunak should instead go ahead with the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, drawn up when he was Prime Minister. During a private confrontation in the House of Commons with former Lord Chancellor Sir Robert Buckland, Mr Johnson reportedly made his feelings about Mr Sunaks' deal known in a rude comment. According The Sunday Times, Sir Robert was trying to pressure Mr Johnson into backing the deal and said it was crucial to cement better relations with US President Joe Biden. Mr Johnson reportedly replied: F*** the Americans! Mr Johnsons team said The Sunday Times that he would not use that type of language, but added that he had made comments about the White House. A source told the newspaper: It was a pleasant conversation in the bedroom that someone obviously misunderstood. Sunak called on critics to recognize that [the deal] it's not about me, it's not about third parties or anyone else… It's about the people and communities of Northern Ireland. It's about what's best for them and that's what everyone should have in mind. It comes as the Prime Minister is said to have convinced prominent pro-Brexit MPs of the merits of his deal with Brussels. A senior Brexiteer has called the proposed deal between London and Brussels very good, although he warned that parts of the way it was handled risked snatching defeat from the jaws of victory after a row on King Charless canceled meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Mr Sunak does not have to offer MPs a vote on the deal and has carefully avoided engaging in it publicly. But members of the European Research Group of Eurosceptic Conservative MPs said The Independent they are ready to force a showdown vote in parliament. But Mr Sunak was positive about his plans on Saturday, saying: There is unfinished business on Brexit and I want the job done.

