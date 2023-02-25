Meghalaya Stole: What Prime Minister Modi Offered German Chancellor Scholz | Pictures | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday presented Meghalaya stoles and Nagaland shawls to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is visiting India. These objects traditionally symbolize the culture and crafts of the two northeastern states, where legislative elections are scheduled for next week. Prime Minister Modi also pointed out that the gifts reflect India’s rich and diverse traditions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Stole Meghalaya: History, importance, design Meghalaya stoles carry a rich history and royal lineage that dates back centuries. Their weaving is an ancient tradition that has been passed down from generation to generation. Meghalaya stoles were originally woven for Khasi and Jaintia royalty, who considered them a symbol of their power and status. Stoles were worn during ceremonies and festivals, and their intricate patterns and vibrant colors reflected the wealth and prestige of the royal family. Read also | German Chancellor Scholz to get personally involved in India trade deal Meghalaya stoles were originally woven for Khasi and Jaintia royalty, who considered them a symbol of their power and status. The designs used in the Meghalaya stoles were highly symbolic and held great significance in the culture and tradition of the tribe. For example, the use of animal designs such as tigers and elephants was a symbol of power and strength, while the use of floral designs was a symbol of beauty and grace. The designs used in the stoles reflected the beliefs, myths and legends of the royal family and testified to their cultural heritage. The royal lineage of Meghalaya stoles is further reflected in the fact that they were used as a form of diplomatic gift. The Khasi and Jaintia kings often presented these stoles to other rulers as a symbol of goodwill and respect. Given their value and importance, stoles were also given as gifts. Nagaland Shawl: History, Significance, Significance An exquisite form of textile art that has been woven for centuries by the tribes of Nagaland, these shawls are known for their vibrant colors, intricate patterns and use of traditional weaving techniques, which have been passed down from generation to generation. . The Naga shawl is not just a garment; it is a symbol of the rich cultural heritage of the Nagas. Each shawl tells a unique story, reflecting the history, beliefs and way of life of the tribes. The Nagas are said to believe that a shawl is not just a piece of cloth, but a living entity that has a soul and a spirit. The Naga shawl is made from local materials such as cotton, silk and wool. The Naga shawl is made from local materials such as cotton, silk and wool. Traditional weaving techniques involve the use of knapsack looms, where the weaver sits on the ground and wraps the loom around her body. This technique allows the weaver to create intricate designs using different colors and patterns. Weavers often work in groups and the whole community participates in the weaving process. One of the most striking features of the Naga shawl is the use of geometric and symbolic patterns. The designs are inspired by the myths, legends and beliefs of the tribes, with designs having specific meanings and meanings. The colors used in Naga shawls are also symbolic. The Nagas believe that colors have a profound impact on their life and well-being. Red, for example, symbolizes courage, while black represents mourning. White is associated with purity and green is a symbol of growth and prosperity. Weavers often use natural dyes from plants and roots to create these vibrant colors.

