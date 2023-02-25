Imran Khan abuses provisional bail: Pak investigation agency demands medical examination of ex-PM





Imran Khan has not attended banking court hearings since November, when he was shot dead during a rally in Wazirabad. The Federal Investigation Agency accused Khan of abusing his bail to skip the hearings.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. (File photo/Reuters)

By India Today World Desk: Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday accused Pakistan’s former Prime Minister and President Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, of abusing his bail for avoid court hearings in a prohibited financing case. The polling agency called for a special medical commission to be set up to examine Imran Khan’s state of health.

WHY WAS SECURITY GIVEN TO IMRAN KHAN?

The investigative agency had filed a complaint in October 2022 against Imran Khan and other PTI leaders for allegedly receiving prohibited funding. The case was filed in a banking court based in Islamabad.

Imran Khan, however, has not attended hearings since November last year, when he was shot in the leg after being shot at his “freedom” rally in Wazirabad. In the aftermath of the assassination attempt, the former Pakistani prime minister was released on bail by a special court in Islamabad and has since received bail extensions on medical grounds.

WHAT DOES THE PROBE AGENCY SAY NOW?

The FIA ​​has accused Imran Khan of abusing the provisional bond to avoid court hearings. The agency filed a petition Saturday with the banking court, asking that a medical board be formed to examine Khan.

After obtaining provisional bail, the defendant abuses the concession and does not appear before this honorable court and, in fact, he does not cooperate with the legal process and until this day he has not joined the is not investigating nor appearing in court on one pretext or the other, the FIA ​​said in a motion filed with the court.

The investigative agency alleged that a stereotypical (sic) medical certificate was presented by Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital when Imran Khan had an orthopedic problem. He further questioned the credibility of the medical report, claiming that the hospital belonged to Khan.

The FIA ​​has insisted that, for justice and fair play, Imran Khan be examined by doctors from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences or Polyclinic, the two reputable public hospitals in the capital. The agency asked the court for an order to be issued for the examination of Imran Khan and for the council to submit a report on the health or mobility of the Pakistani prime minister.

After hearing the argument, Banking Court Judge Raskhinda Shaheen announced that Imran Khan should be summoned on February 28.

WHAT’S THE CASE AGAINST IMRAN KHAN?

The case concerns funding received by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf from banned foreign sources. Last year, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) found the party guilty of concealing that it received the money and also disqualified former prime minister and PTI leader Imran Khan.

The prohibited funding case was filed by PTI founding member Akbar S Babar in the ECP in 2014.

