Zelensky plans to meet Xi Jinping and discuss armistice ideas

Jakarta, IDM Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed China’s ceasefire proposal with Russia. He also wants to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping about the peace plan.

Reported from Reuters, On Saturday, at a press conference marking a year since the Russian invasion, Zelensky said he was ready to review aspects of the peace plan. However, he stressed that the idea would be accepted only on the condition that the Putin government withdraws all its troops from Ukrainian territory.

“So far, I see this as a signal. I plan to meet Xi Jinping and I believe it will benefit our country and global security,” he said, referring to China’s efforts to broker peace.

Moreover, Zelensky explained that currently China has not provided a concrete plan, but he is open to the idea of ​​peace which could be a solution. He also warned against China’s neutrality in not supplying arms to Russia.

“I really want to believe that China won’t send weapons to Russia, and for me that’s very important. That’s point number one,” he explained.

Previously, China called for 12 points of peace regarding the war between Russia and Ukraine. The point urges both sides to accept gradual de-escalation and prohibits the use of nuclear weapons and warns against escalating the conflict.