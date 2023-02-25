Jokowi Inaugurates Semarang-Demak Toll Road Section II of Sayung-Demak Section





INDONESIAN NEWS. JAKARTA- Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated Semarang-Demak Toll Road Section II from Sayung-Demak Section at Sayung Toll Gate, Demak Regency, Central Java on Saturday (25/02/2023). The head of state said the 16.01 kilometer toll road, which was constructed at a cost of Rs 5.9 trillion, should not only speed up logistics transportation but also act as a dyke to prevent flooding by the tides. “I also really appreciate the Sayung-Demak toll road that was built, because the second one also acts as a dyke,” the president said. Also Read: Identity Politics through Social Media is Growing Massive, Denny JA: Digital Transformation is Changing the Face of Practical Politics The president said that in the future, tidal floods will be further away and the level will be higher and reach the mainland. “In my opinion, the rob in the future will be further and the level will be higher when it enters the earth due to climate change. We can prevent this a bit with the toll road function as well as the dyke of this road that has been built,” he explained. The president hopes that this toll road can be connected to the production and industrial centers that surround it. Also Read: Denny JA Predicts Ahead of Politics 2024, Social Media Will Heat Up Even Hotter “I just want to remind again that all the toll roads that have been completed in the country, for governors, regents, mayors to immediately connect, fit into existing production areas in their respective regions,” said he pleaded. The president explained that connecting regions, starting with industrial zones, agriculture, plantations and tourism, will boost efficiency while increasing Indonesia’s competitiveness in the future. “So the benefits of toll roads will really bring speed, both in logistics transportation and in getting produce products from agriculture, plantations and industrial areas that we have. So that’s with the speed that efficiency, competitiveness, competitiveness we have,” he said. Also read: Jerry Sambuaga targets 1,000 markets to digitize within a year After delivering his speech, President Joko Widodo pressed the siren button and signed an inscription marking the inauguration of the toll road. Accompanying the President at the inauguration were Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Land Development (ATR)/Head of the National Land Agency (BPN) Hadi Tjahjanto, Governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo, as well as the Regent of Demak Eisti’anah.

