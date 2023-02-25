Turkey detains 184 people, including mayor, over collapsed buildings | world news

ISTANBUL At least 184 people, mostly contractors, have been arrested in Turkey for alleged negligence over collapsed buildings following the devastating earthquakes in the south of the country, Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Saturday.
The mayor of Nurdagi district in Gaziantep province was also arrested, the official Anadolu news agency reported. Mayor Okkes Kavak hails from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party.
Erdogan’s government, in power for more than 20 years, has been criticized for neglecting poor building standards, which may have contributed to the high death toll of more than 44,000 in Turkey alone.
In 11 Turkish provinces, deadly earthquakes on February 6, followed by nearly 10,000 aftershocks, damaged more than 173,000 buildings and left nearly 2 million people homeless, according to government data.
The wider region has since been rocked by large earthquakes. Earthquakes are expected to continue for the next two years in Turkey, according to disaster management authority AFAD.
On Saturday, a magnitude 5.2 earthquake shook Turkey’s Nigde province in central Anatolia, the Kandilli earthquake monitoring center said.
AFAD said no damage was reported.
The earthquake’s epicenter was located in Bor district, about 350 kilometers (217 miles) west of the quake-ravaged Turkish-Syrian border region.
Elsewhere in Turkey, authorities have considered earthquake preparedness plans to prevent a similar tragedy from happening.
Turkey’s largest city, Istanbul, needs an urgent urbanization program to rebuild or reinforce buildings, worth around $40 billion, authorities said.
The 15 million-strong industrial metropolis and cultural hub of Istanbul sits next to the infamous North Anatolian Rift, though it suffered no damage in this month’s earthquakes -this.
A potential earthquake above magnitude 7.5 will damage nearly 500,000 buildings, inhabited by 6.2 million people, or about 40% of the city’s population, according to a 2021 report.
A series of tremors have meanwhile been recorded in war-torn Syria and neighboring Iraq.
Syria, still reeling from massive earthquakes that have killed thousands, said on Saturday it had recorded 61 new tremors in the past 24 hours.
The Syrian National Earthquake Center described the tremors as weak and said in an online statement that the seismological situation was beginning to stabilize despite the large number of tremors.
Two earthquakes were also recorded in northern Iraq, according to the Iraqi state news agency INA.
The first was recorded early Saturday in the Iraqi province of Nineveh and the second less than an hour later in Erbil, the capital of the Iraqi autonomous region of Kurdistan.
No casualties or damage were reported.
The tremors in Iraq measured 4.3 and 4, Kurdish news site Rudaw reported.