It’s no wonder Donald Trump rushed to the Ohio town where there was a chemical spill – a hero was needed, but no one intervened





Eastern Palestine’s main street is two blocks long – three if you count the supermarket and McDonalds.

About an hour’s drive from Pittsburgh, just across the border from Ohio, the small town of 4,700 pops up out of the blue in a densely forested enclave.

If it weren’t for the catastrophic train crash that caused toxic chemicals to leak across the city, most people would never have heard of it. And many still haven’t.

Seventy-one percent of voters here in Columbiana County voted for Donald Trump in 2020.

And for many, that’s why they think they’re being ignored.

As I waited with the crowds in the pouring rain for former President Donald Trump to arrive for his high-profile visit, I asked a resident if he felt like he had been forgotten.

He replied: “They say they don’t care about us because we are white, poor and voted for Donald Trump. Well for me, they understood two things, I’m white and I voted for Donald Trump. But I am not poor.

It perfectly captures the successful blue-collar Democrats who lost to Donald Trump and aren’t particularly interested in listening again.

Yes, the median household income in eastern Palestine is $45,000 a year, well below the Ohio average.

But the median house price is only double.

The poverty rate stands at 9%, slightly below the national average of 11%.

Beautiful trucks line the street and everyone has time to chat.

Workers here still live in a world where hard work from 9 to 5 is rewarded with a solid standard of living.

They don’t care about climate change, gender identities or what any other country in the world thinks of America.

They care when tanks on trains they can see in their backyards spill toxic chemicals they can see and smell.

They care when they can’t make iced tea with tap water and when officials tweet that all is well from a safe distance.

They can very clearly and obviously see that it is not right.

The shocking first images of the train crash and explosion came and went quickly from the national news cycle.

It took a few weeks for the full seriousness of the accident and the mishandling of the cleanup to take hold, pushed by conservative media in tune with their audiences.

A number of locals have told me again that they were upset that Joe Biden had traveled to Ukraine before he went to Ohio.

Is it the president’s job to go to a toxic train wreck or the transportation secretary? Should the railway company bear the brunt of it? Is this a state government problem or a federal government problem?

Unfortunately for the people of eastern Palestine, every official at every level thought about these issues instead of just saying – whatever if it’s my job, I’ll do it.

They sought to shift blame and responsibility as quickly as possible and to put as much distance as possible between themselves and the problem.

This situation needed a hero and no one intervened.

So no one should be surprised that Donald Trump rushed in with his trademark water bottles and Big Macs to save the day.

It has nothing to do with how the citizens of Eastern Palestine voted in 2020, or 2016 or any election before that.

It’s the fact that the opportunity has been laid bare for Donald Trump to seize because none of the leaders of this country have stepped in to take that opportunity from him in the 20 days since that crash is the problem at the heart of it all.

The Biden administration called Trump’s visit a “political stunt.”

Donald Trump’s visit could indeed do little for the people of eastern Palestine.

But others can criticize when they do more.

