Zelenskyy plans to meet Xi Jinping after China offers Russia peace plan

While his country is bitter war with russia reached the milestone of one year, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky says he wants to meet his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinpingto discuss Beijing’s proposals to end the conflict.

China historically respects our territorial integrity, so it should do everything to get Russia out of the territory of Ukraine, Zelenskyy said at a press conference on Friday.

He said he planned to meet Xi and believed it would benefit our countries and global security.

His comments came after China proposed a 12 point peace plan which called on the two parties to agree on a gradual de-escalation, to maintain the security of nuclear installations, to establish humanitarian corridors and preventing attacks against civilian populations.

Conflicts and war do not benefit anyone. All parties must remain rational and exercise restraint, avoid fanning the flames and escalating tensions, and prevent the crisis from escalating further or even spiraling out of control, according to the plan.

She said dialogue and negotiation were the only viable solution. Although he did not provide any details on what form the potential talks might take, he said China would play a constructive role in facilitating the talks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine (Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images)

Zelenskyy said his main goal was to make sure China didn’t supply arms to Russia, alluding to US allegations last week that China could be provide Russia with non-lethal military assistance, and that he might even consider sending lethal help. Beijing denied this.

He did not say whether a meeting with Xi had been arranged or give any indication of when it might take place.

But less than 24 hours after his speech, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced that the Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko would visit Beijing later this month.

A close ally of the Russian president Vladimir PoutineLukashenko, who is often referred to as Europe’s last dictator, is indebted to Putin for supporting it in 2020 after mass protests erupted against a presidential election that the Belarusian opposition and Western governments accused the veteran leader of rigging.

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a video meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Moscow (Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images file)

French President Emmanuel Macron also said on Saturday that he would visit China in early April, in part to seek Beijing’s help in ending the war.

Macron has called several times for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, and is one of the only European Union leaders for keeping in touch with Putin since the start of the war.

President Joe Biden and European leaders seemed skeptical of Beijing’s proposals.

Describing the idea as simply irrational, Biden told ABC News on Friday that he saw nothing in the plan that would indicate there was anything there that would benefit anyone other than Russia.

Speaking at a press conference in Estonia on Friday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also said China doesn’t have much credibility because it could not condemn the illegal invasion of Ukraine.

He added that Xi had signed an agreement on a unlimited partnership between China and Russia a few days before the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

At the same press conference, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said European leaders would consider China’s principles of peace in the context that China has already took sides.