German Scholz is committed to a free trade agreement between India and the EU

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Saturday that he and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi were committed to a free trade agreement between India and the European Union (EU).

“It’s an important topic and I will personally get involved,” Scholz said after meeting Modi in New Delhi.

The EU and India reignited talks to strike a free trade deal last year with the aim of concluding the talks by the end of 2023.

For the EU, a free trade deal with India would fit with its strategy of increased engagement with the Indo-Pacific region, where the bloc is targeting bilateral deals to take advantage of expected higher economic growth. The deal could also serve as a counterbalance to China’s growing influence in the region.

Scholz met Modi a day after the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. His visit, accompanied by a large business delegation, underscored Delhi’s growing importance to Western powers seeking support for their opposition to Moscow’s war.

“The war has been going on for a year now. It’s a horrible war with a lot of destruction… It’s a big disaster,” he said.

“The world is suffering from this aggression…but we will do everything we can to keep the world a good place,” he said, adding that cooperation between India and Germany was “very, very important”.

Modi has sought to distance an ongoing Group of 20 meeting from discussions of the war in Ukraine. His government did not openly criticize Moscow for the invasion and instead called for dialogue and diplomacy to end the war.

India has also sharply increased its oil purchases from Russia, its main supplier of defense equipment, although prices have fallen.

Modi said India and Germany were determined to realize their untapped potential in areas such as security and defense cooperation.

Scholz is also expected to push for $5.2 billion.OKto sell six conventional submarines to India, though this latest attempt by a Western military manufacturing power to wean New Delhi from its dependence on Russia for military hardware is not expected to yield immediate results .

Germany’s pivot to India is particularly marked, given that close economic ties with China, the main buyer of German machine tools, and Russia, its main energy supplier, have played into the prosperity German over the past 15 years.