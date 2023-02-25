Politics
German Scholz is committed to a free trade agreement between India and the EU
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the only G-7 leader to do so.
John Simon | Getty Images News | Getty Images
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Saturday that he and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi were committed to a free trade agreement between India and the European Union (EU).
“It’s an important topic and I will personally get involved,” Scholz said after meeting Modi in New Delhi.
The EU and India reignited talks to strike a free trade deal last year with the aim of concluding the talks by the end of 2023.
For the EU, a free trade deal with India would fit with its strategy of increased engagement with the Indo-Pacific region, where the bloc is targeting bilateral deals to take advantage of expected higher economic growth. The deal could also serve as a counterbalance to China’s growing influence in the region.
Scholz met Modi a day after the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. His visit, accompanied by a large business delegation, underscored Delhi’s growing importance to Western powers seeking support for their opposition to Moscow’s war.
“The war has been going on for a year now. It’s a horrible war with a lot of destruction… It’s a big disaster,” he said.
“The world is suffering from this aggression…but we will do everything we can to keep the world a good place,” he said, adding that cooperation between India and Germany was “very, very important”.
Modi has sought to distance an ongoing Group of 20 meeting from discussions of the war in Ukraine. His government did not openly criticize Moscow for the invasion and instead called for dialogue and diplomacy to end the war.
India has also sharply increased its oil purchases from Russia, its main supplier of defense equipment, although prices have fallen.
Modi said India and Germany were determined to realize their untapped potential in areas such as security and defense cooperation.
Scholz is also expected to push for $5.2 billion.OKto sell six conventional submarines to India, though this latest attempt by a Western military manufacturing power to wean New Delhi from its dependence on Russia for military hardware is not expected to yield immediate results .
Germany’s pivot to India is particularly marked, given that close economic ties with China, the main buyer of German machine tools, and Russia, its main energy supplier, have played into the prosperity German over the past 15 years.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi aims to make India a $5 trillion economy by 2024-2025.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
While one of the stated goals of the whirlwind trip is to improve economic ties, officials are aware of the need to pressure what will soon be the world’s most populous country to oppose the invasion of Russia, even if a severing of India’s economic ties with Moscow is not necessary. on the table.
“I am convinced that our countries are closely linked, that we have common points of view, especially when it comes to democracy,” Scholz said.
Many southerners view Western complaints about the invasion as hypocrisy, given their long history of military interventions around the world, and fear that disrupted supply chains and inflation will cause hunger. and starvation.
Scholz last met Modi at a June summit of the Group of Seven industrial powers, to which he invited the Indian leader as part of outreach efforts that have become more urgent as concerns grow over to the fact that China could strengthen its political support for Russia.
While China is one of Germany’s most important trading partners, the invasion has made many in Germany’s business community realize the lack of diversification in the supply chains they rely on, giving new urgency to efforts to increase exposure to a huge potential market.
Scholz said investments from the 1,800 German companies already in India should be increased.
Despite the interest, regulations and trade barriers make India a difficult market for German companies to break into.
The two leaders also discussed climate change and members of the business delegation signed agreements in the wind, solar and green hydrogen sectors.
