Donald Trump’s surprising choice for his new lawyer has links to award-winning hip-hop artists





With all the criminal investigations knocking on Donald Trump’s door, it’s no wonder he’s reaching out to all manner of lawyers, even the most dissenting. In August 2022, Trump brought Georgia attorney Drew Findling to his legal team to help reduce or drop his charges in the same state. (In case you didn’t know, we were talking about how Trump allegedly tried to alter the outcome of the 2020 state election results!) However, people are realizing now, after a recent Bloomberg profile, that Findling is also the same attorney who has represented Cardi B and Waka Flocka Flame in the past.

Findling is the one who not only reduced Grammy-winning artist Cardi B’s felony assault charges to misdemeanors, but he’s also the one who helped BET Award-winning artist Flame secure an acquittal. for bringing a gun in his bag to the Atlanta airport. Along with that, he helped stars like Gucci Mane and Migos members.

More from SheKnows

This attorney has certainly gained a fanbase for his magical ways to reduce serious charges, so it’s no wonder Trump decided to include him on his team. However, many are still confused by the choice considering their difference.

Findling once called Trump racist, cruel, sick, unforgivable and un-American, according to IBTimes, and is a big advocate for the pro-choice movement and an anti-mass incarceration advocate. While only 5% of his files involve high-profile figures and celebrities, Findlign told Bloomberg he enjoys that part of the job.

Click here to read the full article.

I really try to get to know them, he says. They have fascinating stories and they are interesting young people and they have interesting families. They’re just super good at something I really don’t even understand.

It seems that Trump is trying hard to keep a diverse group of lawyers for his cases, and with this beloved A-list attorney at the helm, he’s not kidding.

The story continues

I’ll Answer Your Questions Now: What I Saw in the Trump White House by Stephanie Grisham

Image: Harper – Credit: Harper.

Harper.

With the fallout from the Trump presidency, everyone involved in these four years seems to be rehabilitating their public image in the most obvious way: selling a book and revealing supposed secrets. Everyone was ready to talk, especially former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham. The author of the Trump tell-all Ill Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House, gives readers a first-hand account of what the Trump presidency was like behind closed doors. Grisham’s claims and allegations are serious enough to consider picking up this book and potentially never putting it down.

I’ll answer your questions now: what I saw in the Trump White House

Price: $10.15

Buy now

Before you go, click here to see the presidential families over the years.

Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Malia Obama, Sasha Obama

Best of SheKnows

Sign up for the SheKnows newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/donald-trump-surprising-choice-lawyer-152000824.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos