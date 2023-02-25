Before Ramadan, the president asks his ministers to pay attention to food stocks





President Joko Widodo has instructed his staff to pay close attention to the availability of food across the country, especially as the month of Ramadan and Idul Fitri 1444H approaches. This directive was conveyed by Jokowi to Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo at Merdeka Palace and conveyed by the Head of State during a restricted meeting with a number of relevant Ministers at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Friday 24 February 2023. The Minister of Agriculture said that the President has also asked all his staff to support each other and work together to check the availability of food, both in the field and in the field. buffer stock. Mr. President has really asked all ministers to pay serious attention so that there are no obstacles in supplying the regions, Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo said in his statement to the complex. of the Presidential Palace in Jakarta. Read also The Minister of Agriculture said that during the meeting, the President discussed in detail the availability of 12 food items which were of concern to the government. From rice, corn, soy, shallots, garlic, large peppers, bird peppers, beef, chicken, eggs, sugar especially as part of the availability of the next month of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr, he said. The Minister of Agriculture also indicated that the President has asked all his collaborators to support each other and work together to check the availability of food ingredients, both in the field and in the security stock. According to Syahrul, currently the availability of food ingredients in the existing balance sheet is still sufficient until next March. “That means we have to fix distribution logistics, improve them and work with local governments, governors and regents,” he said. In addition, the president is also specifically checking the availability of rice until next March. The Minister of Agriculture has indicated that there will be a big harvest of around 1 million hectares from the end of February to next March. So that culminate of the main harvest will take place around that, he said. However, Syahrul said availability of rice must be followed by good distribution so that normalization of rice prices is achieved. To achieve this, cooperation with a number of parties is required, from relevant ministries/agencies, from the private sector to entrepreneurs. “Let’s hope that during Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr everything will go as planned,” he said.

