Trump set to remain 2024 frontrunner as GOP rivals walk on eggshells





On Wednesday, former President Trump addresses residents of eastern Palestine in Ohio. Photo: Michael Swensen/Getty Images

The GOP’s 2024 presidential field has an inertia problem.

The big picture: Former President Trump is a hurt frontrunner whom Republicans privately fear losing to President Biden if he is the nominee. But he won’t leave until a Republican challenger steps in in the middle of the ring to dislodge him, and so far, all viable contenders are firing their shots.

Driving the news: Trump’s polls plummeted after his lackluster November announcement failed to scare off potential rivals as he had hoped.

But instead of punching Trump while he’s down, other potential Republican candidates have been busy trying to define themselves while dancing around the elephant in the room. Meanwhile, Trump has launched unresponsive attacks on his GOP rivals and tested new ways to reset his campaign, including a visit to East Palestine, Ohio on Wednesday that reminded many Republicans of his populist star power. .

State of play: Few see a path for a brazenly anti-Trump Republican to win the nomination, but running as the former president’s shadow without his rabid supporter base poses its own enormous challenges.

Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley has repeatedly refused to criticize Trump or even explain how she differs from her former boss on the issues, other than calling for a “new generation” of leadership. The same goes for Sen. Tim Scott (RS.C.), who told Fox News Wednesday night he couldn’t think of many policy differences at all before praising the Trump administration for its accomplishments. “monumental”. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has refused to engage in vicious attacks on Trump, who “treated” high school girls when he was a teacher. DeSantis only fired veiled shots at the former president, pointing to his own record of electoral dominance. Even former Vice President Mike Pence, whose life was threatened by Trump supporters on Jan. 6, largely avoided confrontation and said only that there would be “better choices” than Trump in 2024.

Between the Lines: Where these Republicans have tried to take a shot at Trump, they’ve been subtle and mostly at the margins.

Haley’s mental competency test for politicians over 75 functions as a clever jab at Trump veiled as an attack on Biden. Pence has distinguished himself by embracing two explosive issues, abortion and cuts to Social Security and Medicare that Trump sees as political losers. DeSantis mainly praises Trump in his new book, according to The Guardian, with minor criticism of his decisions to extend pandemic restrictions beyond the first 15 days and sign the first COVID relief package.

Yes, but: A runaway freight train cannot be stopped with slingshots and rocks. If and when a challenger takes on Trump directly in a GOP debate, for example, some Republicans worry the former president could go nuclear and bring the whole party down with him.

Bottom line: Just three months ago, the GOP’s midterm debacle and Trump’s dinner with white nationalist Nick Fuentes seemed to seriously shake the former president’s Teflon armor.

But news cycles are fleeting, and Trump’s grip on the GOP base is still strong enough to force other candidates to tread carefully. And while DeSantis has led many head-to-head polls against Trump, the field of candidates will only grow, potentially dividing the opposition and entrenching Trump’s pole position.

