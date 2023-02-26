Zelenskyy open to considering parts of Beijing’s proposals to end war in Ukraine – POLITICO





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cautiously praised Beijing’s efforts to end the war in Ukraine and said he would like to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss China’s proposals. Speaking at a press conference in Kyiv on Friday to mark the first anniversary of the invasion of Moscow, Zelenskyy said he was open to reviewing aspects of the 12-point position paper released. by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Both NATO and the EU criticized the move, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen saying China took sides in the Ukraine conflict. Beijing claims to have a neutral stance in the war, but has also said it has an unrestricted relationship with Moscow and has refused to criticize President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Zelenskyy said a meeting with Xi could benefit both countries and global security. As far as I know, China respects historical integrity, he told reporters in Kyiv. I think the fact that China has started talking about Ukraine is not bad, Zelenskyy said, according to The Associated Press. But the question is what follows the words. The question is in the steps and where they will lead. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak called the Chinese proposals unrealistic in a tweet on Saturday. Zelenskyy also warned Beijing against supplying arms to Russia, which is of growing concern to Western governments. China plans to provide drones and ammunition to help Moscow’s war efforts in Ukraine, a person familiar with the matter told POLITICO on Friday. “I really want to believe that China will not deliver arms to Russia, and for me that is very important,” Zelenskyy said, according to Reuters. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday the alliance was watching China’s activities closely, adding that Beijing sending lethal aid to Moscow would be a very big mistake. French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday welcomed Beijing’s initiative on the conflict in Ukraine and said he would visit China in early April and seek Chinese help to end the war. “The fact that China is engaging in peace efforts is a good thing,” Macron said, according to French media reports. The French leader also asked Beijing “not to supply arms to Russia”. And he asked for Beijing’s help to “exert pressure on Russia never to use chemical or nuclear weapons and to stop this aggression before negotiations”, according to the reports. Meanwhile, Beijing announced on Saturday that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will visit china on a state visit from February 28 to March 2. The Belarusian Foreign Ministry has confirmed planned visit. Lukashenko, a close ally of Putin, backed Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and allowed his territory to be used in the Russian assault. Lukashenko said last week that his country was ready to join Russia’s war against Ukraine if attacked. Zelenskyy also said that any proposal to end the war would only be acceptable if it led to Putin withdrawing his troops from all occupied Ukrainian territory.

