Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate Shivamogga Airport in Karnataka on February 27





The new Shivamogga airport was developed at a cost of around Rs 450 crore New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka on Monday and inaugurate an airport in Shivamogga and several other development projects, according to an official statement. The Prime Minister will visit and inspect the new airport, after which he will inaugurate and lay the groundwork for several projects at Shivamogga, according to the statement released on Saturday. Modi’s one-day visit to Karnataka near the polls will see a series of new projects launched in Shivamogga and Belagavi districts, including smart city projects, railway and road projects, and rural water connectivity projects under the Jal Jeevan mission. . . . He will also release PM-KISAN’s 13th installment. The new Shivamogga airport was developed at a cost of around Rs 450 crore. The airport’s passenger terminal can accommodate 300 passengers per hour. The airport will improve connectivity and accessibility to Shivamogga and other nearby areas of Malnad region, according to a government statement. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stones for two railway projects in Shivamogga – the new Shivamogga-Shikaripura-Ranebennur line and the Koteganguru railway coach depot. The new line, which will be developed at a cost of Rs 990 crore, will provide improved connectivity between the Malnad region and the main Bengaluru-Mumbai line. The coach depot in Shivamogga town will be developed at a cost of over Rs 100 crore to help start new trains from Shivamogga and decongest maintenance facilities in Bengaluru and Mysuru. PM Modi will also lay the foundation stones for multiple road development projects. The projects, which will be developed at a cumulative cost of over Rs 215 crore, include the construction of a new bypass for the town of Shikaripura on the NH 766C linking Byndur-Ranibennur, the widening of the NH-169A from Megaravalli to Agumba; and construction of a new bridge at Bharathipura at Thirthahally Taluk on National Highway (NH) 169. It will inaugurate and lay the groundwork for multi-village projects worth over Rs 950 crore under the Jal Jeevan mission, and inaugurate 44 Smart City projects worth over Rs 895 crore in the city ​​of Shivamogga. In Belgavi, it will release the 13th installment of around Rs 16,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) through direct transfer of benefits to more than eight crore beneficiaries. It will dedicate the revamped Belagavi Railway Station, revamped at an approximate cost of around Rs 190 crore, to the nation and lay the foundation stones for six multi-village projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Belagavi. Assembly elections are scheduled in Karnataka before May 2023. (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Featured Video of the Day ‘BJP will be limited to less than 100 seats in 2024 polls if…’: Nitish Kumar

