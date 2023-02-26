Imran alleges Punjab government tortured guard in bid to extract statement against Usman Dar – Pakistan





PTI Chairman Imran Khan claimed on Saturday that the interim Punjab government tortured a guard to force him to make a statement against party leader Usman Dar in a corruption case.

In a video message alongside Dar and a man named Javed Ali, Imran said he wanted to do the video conference urgently because it was such a painful and frightening matter that it would not could no longer be delayed.

Javed Ali is just a man who came to the front. They tried with so many people to give [forced] confessions against our senior leaders or our ministers since the fall of our government, Imran said.

The head of the PTI said that Dar hired Ali as a guard in Sialkot. He was arrested by the police and after this namaloom afraad (unknowns), he added, before telling Ali to recount his alleged ordeal.

This whole statement under [section] 164 [of the Criminal Procedure Code] imposed on him was to entrap Usman Dar and incriminate him in corruption cases.

After taking his wife and children to an adjoining room, they said they would undress her, photograph her and post them on Facebook, the former prime minister said.

Addressing the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Imran asked: Who will protect our basic rights?

He referred to the alleged treatment of PTI leaders Shahbaz Gill and Azam Swati in detention, adding that Gill had been asked to make a statement against the PTI leader, noting that this was the same as the situation between Ali and Dar.

Imran said he told the Chief Justice that incidents of torture in custody and the assassination attempt against him in Wazirabad began since [former army chief] Gen (r) [Qamar Javed] Bajwa brought Dirty Harry.

The PTI chairman said he has asked others, as he asked Ali, to come forward and recount their ordeals of alleged abductions and torture in custody, but they are all afraid of the namaloom because they are above the law and can do whatever they want.

Imran said Ali was also threatened not to share his ordeal with anyone else he would be killed.

there is an attack [being launched] on the justice system by this mafia. It’s not politicians but a mafia making records of judges and doing all sorts of blackmail, he said, referring to recent criticism of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Senior Vice President of the PML-N Maryam Nawaz with regard to the justice system.

Imran called on the Chief Justice to take suo motu note of Alis’ ordeal, adding that the namaloom afraad also threatened Ali to put all the blame on the police and say nothing else or he would be killed.

A warden was arrested and he was treated to testify against him (Dar) so that they can tarnish PTI District Chairman Sialkot and somehow disqualify him or implicate him in the fight against corruption. [proceedings].

It is the Punjab caretaker government a neutral guardian [chief minister] how these actions? This happens under the neutral keeper [chief minister]Imran said.

Javed Alis account

Describing his alleged ordeal, Ali said: I worked as a caretaker in the education department. I was called there and told to come and ask for my salary when I went there I was made to wait from 11am to 3.30pm and around 4pm seven to eight police officers came and told me handcuffed, blindfolded as if I were a terrorist.

I was then forced into a private car and taken to an unknown location where seven to eight people laid me down and started beating and kicking me. [asked] How much money did Usman Dar take to find you a job?

He added that he denied receiving any money, after which he was hung upside down and told to confess that he had paid Dar for his work.

Ali said that when he resisted the statement, his captors threatened that they would also come for his family.

Bharo Tehreek Jail

The PTI is currently in the midst of a prison Bharo Tehreek (court arrest campaign) which Imran says is aimed at countering the attack on basic party rights and economic collapse.

Earlier in the day, Imran condemned the government’s fascist approach towards PTI members detained during the movement.

Refusing to abide by the prison rules for political detainees reflects a desperate and dictatorial mindset, which makes our people even more determined to defend Haqeeqi Azadi, he tweeted.

Before leaving Lahore on Wednesday, Imran said there were two main reasons for this.

First, it is a peaceful and non-violent demonstration against the attack on our fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution. We face fake first information reports and National Accountability Office cases, torture in custody, attacks on journalists and social media users.

Second, Imran continued, the campaign was against the economic collapse caused by the cabal of crooks who laundered billions of money in looted wealth and obtained NROs for themselves while crushing people, especially the poor. and the middle class, burdened by spiraling inflation and rising unemployment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1739101 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos