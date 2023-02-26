Imran Khan and Maryam Nawaz clash on Twitter





PTI President Imran Khan (left) and PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz. PID/Online/FileMaryam and Imran exchange gossip about the date of the ballot sou motu. Shameless attack on SC judges by spoiled brat Maryam,” Imran says. Maryam challenges Khan to watch the spoiled brat mater with him.

The public rant between Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan and Senior Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz over the ongoing political row, intensified once again over the controversy over the presence of two senior judges in the wider audiences on the date of the sou motu ballot.

The two leaders found themselves embroiled in a Twitter war on Saturday as they traded barbs for each other over PML-N’s concerns that the two top court judges were ‘biased’ to their party.

PML-N leaders have consistently raised concerns over the presence of two judges in the nine-member bench, which is hearing the suo motu opinion taken by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial earlier this week on an apparent delay in the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) elections.

Meanwhile, the PTI chief did not let the moment pass by mocking the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and spoiling the brat Maryam for what he said were brazen and calculated attacks on the SC judges .

Taking to his Twitter account, Khan wrote: Shameless [and] calculated attacks against SC judges by PDM [and] the spoiled brat Maryam, fed on the money of corruption, has only one goal: to flee the elections even by violating the Constitution”.

The willing Prime Minister who was ousted from power in April following a vote of no confidence submitted by the PDM further mentioned that by attacking the Supreme Court they are harming the federation and ensuring that the law of the jungle prevails in Pakistan.

Within minutes, the chief organizer of PML-N responded with equal venom for the cricketer-turned-politician.

Oh, how the mighty have fallen! Your screams ain’t bad ’cause you been the king of conspiracies, soaring [and] surviving on them with the help of your godfather Faiz and his remnants, she wrote on Twitter.

Maryam challenged Khan to watch the spoiled brat check you out so the godchildren [and] pawns like you are relegated to insignificance.

The Vice Chairman of PML-N further wrote: “Your story of chor daku not only fell flat on his face, but of being caught in the act of stealing 190 million (Rs58bn), to [your’ wife’s jewellery [and] From the Toshakhana robbery, to signing cases for a 5 carat diamond ring, you are the first Prime Minister to be guilty of all forms of corruption.”

She further accused Khan of avoiding the courts and “seeking adjournments”, saying it was a “blatant admission of your guilt”.

“Leg in plaster won’t save you anymore. Standing man [and] face the law,” she said, daring the former prime minister to face justice.

It was not the first time the two had played the blame game as the verbal war between the two most prominent leaders had been raging since the PTI was elected in 2018.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/472881-whos-the-spoilt-brat-imran-khan-maryam-nawaz-battle-it-out-on-twitter The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos