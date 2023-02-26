Donald Trump continues to make an embarrassing mistake





Why does Donald Trump keep praising Putin? Russian factory, Russian collusion, Russian trump Donald Trump heard all the accusations before claiming he is beholden to Moscow – but he still has nice things to say about Vladimir Putin, no matter that the ruler of the Kremlin is a international villain.

Donald Trump says Putin is a genius?

Trump’s apparent support for Putin showed during the early stages of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a year ago.

Speaking to the Clay Travis and Buck Sexton show, the former president said: I walked in yesterday and there was a TV screen and I said: This is genius. Putin declares a large part of Ukraine of Ukraine Putin declares it independent. Oh, that’s wonderful.

He also added that Putin’s actions were quite wise.

Donald Trump later said at a rally at Mar-a-Lago that [Putin] takes control of a country for 2 dollars in sanctions. I would say that’s pretty smart.

Putin outsmarted Biden, Trump said

Donald Trump kept repeating that Putin would never have organized the invasion if Trump had still been president.

Trump insinuated that Putin outwitted President Joe Biden by saying in a speech to the right-wing rally after the war started that Putin was playing Biden like a drum.

Spend money at home not in Ukraine

The former president also alluded to his America First foreign policy strategy in which he called aid to Ukraine a waste of money that would be better spent at home.

Prevent Ukraine from turning into World War III

Donald Trump also wanted some type of peace process with Russia.

It is unclear what the details of a negotiated armistice would be whether the terms would favor Russia or Ukraine.

Trumps America First strategy hinges on ending eternal wars and Donald Trump believes that if it doesn’t end soon, the war in Ukraine could include American boots on the ground.

He claimed he could end the war in 24 hours, probably thanks to his close relationship with Putin.

Trump wants to clear the swamp of war mongers

Trump also hates so-called war mongers and he has vowed, if re-elected, to kick all globalists and national security hawks out of the Department of Defense and the State Department.

Republicans are getting skeptical

Other Republicans took note of Trump’s reluctance to support aid to Ukraine. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has warned that Ukraine will not get a blank check.

MP Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced a bill requiring that money pledged and given to Ukraine be audited.

Rep. Matt Gaetz called for a halt to all help. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said Biden was more concerned about Ukraine’s borders than the United States’ borders.

End this terrible war

Donald Trump seems to have an affinity with Putin and that’s alarming. However, Trump is right to call for negotiations. This war has been going on for a year. The two camps kill each other. The battles of Donetsk and Lugansk are stalemates with hundreds of lives lost in exchange for a few meters of territory.

If Donald Trump thinks he can be re-elected and end the war, then more power for him. Someone must have the courage to attempt peace negotiations.

Both sides are stubborn

Nobody wants to favor Russia because they are clearly the bad actors. However, Ukraine has strict demands such that all Russian personnel outside the country, including Crimea, that Putin and his henchmen face war crimes tribunals, and that Moscow pay reparations to Kyiv. Russia wants to control Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk.

Most parlor observers and strategists have no clear end state for the war. They are happy that Ukraine continues to fight. The Biden administration’s policy has been to let the Ukrainians decide when they want to cease fire and start negotiating.

Yes, Trump has a weird crush on Putin and it needs to stop, but anyone with even a distant and vague plan for peace should be listened to.

Author Expertise and Experience: As Defense and National Security Editor of 19FortyFives, Dr. Brent M. Eastwood is the author of Humans, Machines, and Data: Future Trends in Warfare. He is an emerging threat expert and former US Army infantry officer. You can follow him on Twitter @BMEastwood. He holds a doctorate. in Political Science and Foreign Policy/International Relations.

