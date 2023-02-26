Missing Billionaires | Deccan Herald

The sudden disappearance of Bao Fan, the director of China Renaissance Holdings, whose clients include carpooling Didi Chuxing and food delivery app Meituan, has once again stirred the hornet’s nest in China. While such disappearances are not strange in an authoritarian China, the frequency of such incidents at a time when President Xi Jinping is tightening political control, amid China’s economic turmoil, is telling.

Unlike many of today’s Chinese elites, Bao Fan was not a prince and was not born with a silver spoon. He rose through the ranks at Fudan University, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, etc., before founding China Renaissance. He has secured nearly a thousand notable corporate deals, raised funds for Chinese companies and listed them overseas.

As the Chinese state has used trillions of dollars of foreign investment for infrastructure, manufacturing, and more, a group of self-made entrepreneurs have blazed a new trail to explore lucrative portfolio investments. However, the catch for the Communist Party is that while many of these entrepreneurs are party members themselves, they nevertheless hate party apparatchiks. The Communist Party under Xi has increasingly felt the loss of control over big business, blaming it on the reform and opening-up policies under previous leaders like Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao.

The result has been a harsh crackdown on all dissent, not only from political dissidents like Xu Zhangrun, a law professor at Tsinghua University, but also from big business. Arrested political dissidents are the subject of political education campaigns; entrepreneurs who have gone astray are jeopardized by loss of business, decline in market value, and even public humiliation and arrest. Some large corporations have been forced to contribute large sums to Communist Party initiatives, such as the recently created Common Prosperity Fund.

Ren Zhiqiang, a billionaire real estate tycoon, disappeared in March 2020 and was later sent to prison for an 18-year sentence in September 2020 for his article criticizing Xi Jinping’s disastrous Covid policies and alluding to new clothes emperors. The official claim was that he was arrested for alleged embezzlement. Xi has since reversed his Covid policy (in November 2022) but Ren remains in jail.

Xiao Jianhua, a Chinese-Canadian billionaire who managed the assets of descendants of Chinese leaders, was kidnapped in Hong Kong in 2017 and imprisoned for corruption. In August 2022, he was sentenced to 13 years in prison, in addition to an $8 billion fine.

Other tycoons missing include Zhou Chengjian, who marketed famous fashion brands like Metersbonwe. Guo Guangcheng from Fosun Company disappeared but resurfaced. When his company’s shares fell, it put pressure on the country’s financial stability. Yim Fung of Guotai Junan International Holdings also disappeared, albeit for a brief period. Xu Ming of the Dalian Shide Group, who was once the sixth richest person in China, was not so lucky. Arrested for his close association with Xi rival Bo Xilai, he died in prison. His closeness to former Premier Wen Jiabaos’ family did not help.

The most widely reported case of these vanishing tycoons is that of Ma Yun – known to the world as Alibaba’s Jack Ma – who vanished in late 2020 after making critical comments about how the system Chinese banking is not adapted to the new economy. He was the richest person in China before going into hiding. His plan for a mega-IPO for the Ant fintech group has been stopped. Although he contributed nearly $10 billion to the Common Prosperity fund, he has not been seen in China since February 2021. His fate is unclear even today, but observations from the have been reported in Japan, Thailand, etc. the latest being in Australia.

Many of these mostly self-taught tycoons were relatively young by Chinese standards, in their 50s. Most of them had risen through hard work along the way, before forging crucial political connections, with some even becoming lawmakers. With restrictions in place even in Hong Kong now, following the imposition of the National Security Law there, and three years of stifling Covid lockdowns on the mainland, many Chinese billionaires have moved away from the China. Singapore has emerged as a favorite destination, given its service sector as well as its rule of law.

Xi Jinping’s war against Chinese billionaires is indicative of the country’s economy, entrepreneurship, innovation drive and financial market stability. In addition to the raging real estate crisis, Xi’s efforts to bring big business under his faction’s control are fraught with challenges for the world’s second-largest economy.

