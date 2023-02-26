Imran Khan brings in man who claims he was forced to accuse Usman Dar of corruption





LAHORE: Former Prime Minister and Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan has brought before the media a citizen who was allegedly abducted and tortured for making false statements against Usman Dar, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Imran Khan spoke to the media via video link today with PTI chief Usman Dar and a citizen who was allegedly abducted and tortured.

I want to tell the nation what is happening in the country. Attempts are being made to turn Pakistan into a banana republic. Nobody cares about the law and the constitution, but the law is in the hands of the powerful.

The PTI leader said that people are forced to make false statements after the overthrow of the PTI government. Attempts were made to file bogus cases, corruption cases and broadcast audio tapes to blackmail us.

READ: IMRAN KHAN SLAMS GOVT FOR TREATING POLITICAL PRISONERS LIKE TERRORISTS

He said the concerned citizen i.e. Javed Ali will tell his story for himself. He added that Usman Dar helped Javed Ali get a caretaker position for a 4th grade government job.

Javed Ali said he worked as a caretaker in the education department and was summoned by phone. Four policemen came in and moved me to an unknown location after covering my face with a cloth. Unidentified men also went there.

I was subjected to brutal torture and hung upside down. I was asked how much money you pay in Usman Dar [to get this job]. After I refused, they tortured me again. I was stripped and filmed. They threatened me to also film my family’s videos and post them on social media.

Ali added that he was forced to file a statement against Usman Dar for receiving bribes from contractors. He said his wife was also brought into the next room and blackmailed.

READ: IMRAN KHAN DECIDED TO APPEAR IN COURT IN PROHIBITED FUNDING CASE

Slamming the government, Imran Khan said Azam Swati had also been arrested and brutally tortured. I have never seen this kind of treatment with citizens of their own country. An assassination attempt was made against me. I asked the Chief Justice that the murderers run the country.

Khan said a boy was also tortured like many others for speaking his mind on social media. Javed Ali was threatened not to tell anyone about the torture.

The head of the PTI said that an organized campaign has been launched against the judiciary by the current leaders who are mafiosos but not politicians. The minister of the Interior [Rana Sanaullah] airs an unverified audio tape at his press conference, while Maryam Nawaz also airs audio clips at his public rallies.

Imran Khan has asked the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to take cognizance of these incidents. He said the forensic report of the Wazirabad gun attack was deliberately misplaced and officers were reappointed to remove the evidence.

He asked the CJP to take cognizance of Javed Alis’ complaint. Khan said the judiciary has a responsibility to protect the fundamental rights of citizens.

We started a peaceful Bharo Tehreek prison and those who volunteered for their arrest were sent to remote areas. Journalists and television channels are threatened. I want to ask CJP to protect people like Javed Ali, concluded Imran Khan.

