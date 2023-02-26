Spending the weekend with her grandchildren, Jokowi accompanies Jan Ethes to play basketball at the mall





Liputan6.com, Jakarta President Joko Widodo or Jokowi filled this weekend by playing with his two grandchildren, Jan Ethes Srinarendra and La Lembah Manah, at the Paragon City Mall, Semarang City, Central Java on Saturday evening, February 25, 2023. According to the press release from the presidential secretariat, Jan Ethes and La Lembah seemed to leave the hotel where they spent the night around 7:30 p.m. WIB. The two shook hands with President Jokowi. Jan Ethes came out wearing a black T-shirt, while La Lembah wore a dark knee-length dress. While Jokowi, chose to wear casual clothes in the form of an orange shirt. When they got there, Jokowi and his grandson went straight to the arcade. The Lembah chose to play the train game, while Jan Ethes chose to play the game of his favorite sport, namely basketball. Jokowi seemed to accompany Jan Ethes while occasionally trying to play together. When playing basketball, Jan Ethes looks good at putting the ball in the basket. In addition to playing train and basketball, the two brothers also played fishing rods. Jokowi was seen watching them play with fishing rods from a distance. Not only President Jokowi, apparently one of the visitors to the mall, Trisnandi, also felt the solidarity of grandfather and grandson on Saturday, who also accompanied his grandson to play. He didn’t expect their union to be even more felt today by having the opportunity to take a picture with Jokowi. Yes, earlier I was accompanying my grandchildren to play in this mall, then we approached, then I smiled at Mr. Jokowi and then I was called (for a photo), Trisnandi said.

Incumbent presidential candidate Joko Widodo or Jokowi took his grandson, Jan Ethes Srinarendra, for a walk in one of the malls in Solo City, Central Java. Both chose the children’s playground as a place to refresh

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.liputan6.com/news/read/5217729/habiskan-akhir-pekan-dengan-cucu-jokowi-temani-jan-ethes-main-basket-di-mal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos