Alshay Kumar reacts after being trolled for asking PM Modi about mangoes





Akshay Kumar reacts after being trolled for his 2019 viral interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had asked him about mangoes.

Akshay Kumar talks about 2019 viral interview with PM Modi.

By India Today Entertainment Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an interview in 2019, revealed that he loves to eat mangoes. In an interaction with actor Akshay Kumar, Prime Minister Modi said he loved mangoes as a child and still loves them. However, Akshay’s questions about how PM Modi likes to have mangoes received a lot of criticism online. In an interview with Sudhir Chaudhary, Editor of AajTaks Consulting on Seedhi Baat, Akshay was asked about all the trolling. Find out what he replied. AKSHAY ON BEING TROLLED OVER MANGO ISSUES TO PM MODI Akshay Kumar on Aaj Tak’s Seedhi Baat talked about being trolled for his questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about how he likes to eat mangoes. He said, “Jab mai udhar gaya tha, tab main ek saadharan, mere dimaag mein uss waqt mango ka season tha, kuch prashna the wo maine aise aise hi poochein. Ghadi aise kyu dekhte ho, how do you like mangoes, apko jo paise milte hain apni maa ko dete ho, jo prashna ek normal, an ordinary person would like to ask someone he admires and adores, maine wahi kiya. Maine kabhi ye nahi socha ki ye prashna sahi jaega ya galat jaega. kaha na PMO ke office se kisine kaha ki nahi aap ye nahi pooch sakte ho, ye pooch sakte ho. Jo aapke dil mein, mann mein aata hain, aap baat kariye aur maine kiya. “IT WAS SUMMER, MANGO SEASON, SO I ASKED HIM ABOUT IT” Akshay added, “I wanted to ask what a normal person would like to know about the person they look up to. I didn’t give it much thought. It was summer, mango season, so I asked him the question. question. I asked how I felt. There were people who asked me why I was wearing pink pants, I asked them if the prime minister didn’t like the color. But he was so nice, adorable and admirable. I also learned that he had a good sense of humor. On the work side, his film Selfiee is currently shooting in theaters. Edited by: Anindita Mukhopadhyay Posted on: February 25, 2023

