Politics
Rishi Sunak begs his party to let him ‘finish the job’ as he rolls the dice on new deal
RISHI Sunak today declares himself a proud Brexiteer and begs his party to let him finish the job as he rolls the dice on a new deal.
The Prime Minister is calling Cabinet Ministers on No 10 this morning to brief them on his plan to fix the Northern Ireland Protocol.
In his biggest political gamble since taking office, he is expected to unveil his closely guarded deal in parliament on Monday.
Bullish Whitehall insiders say Mr Sunak did what Boris Johnson did not by persuading the EU to change the Northern Ireland Protocol Treaty.
The Prime Minister is expected to go ahead with his plan even without the backing of the DUP, the Northern Irish party which left power-sharing in the province in fury over the protocol.
But Tory rebels are sharpening their knives and ready to mutiny over the deal.
Writing in today’s Sun on Sunday, the Prime Minister said the protocol was not working and was causing a big headache for businesses and people in Northern Ireland.
He writes: I am a Brexiteer.
I campaigned to leave, I voted to leave and there have already been so many benefits of Brexit including total control of our tax system to reduce duty paid on things like beer and wine , cutting red tape to attract investment and creating jobs in our growing sectors.
But the protocol that was put in place just a few years ago is not working and needs to be fixed.
He said the current Brexit deal piles up a mountain of customs checks on trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of Britain’s hammering businesses.
And that left Northern Ireland as rule-makers and not as decision-makers governed by EU laws over which they have no say, he added.
After weeks of frenzied rumors that a deal has been struck, Mr Sunak is expected to dive in and unveil the details in Parliament.
But he faces fury from MPs over claims he tried to drag King Charles into politics by lining him up to meet the President of the European Commission as talks came to a head.
And all eyes are on the DUP and if they go full throttle against the PM plan.
If they oppose it, the ERG, the radical pro-Brexit group of Conservative MPs, has pledged to back them and fight it.
On Sunday, DUP MP Ian Paisley told The Sun: If Rishi Sunak’s plan involves keeping part of the Northern Ireland Protocol, the DUP will not return to power-sharing. It’s so simple.
He added: It is about much more than customs checks and red or green lanes. This is about who governs in Northern Ireland.
Who makes the laws we live under, or the EU?
On this point, there should be no capitulation.
Fellow DUP MP Sammy Wilson has bullied the Prime Minister over the now scrapped plan for King Charles to meet EU leader Ursula von der Leyen in Windsor.
He said it was a cynical use or abuse of the king and an indicator that [the PM] knows that he has not achieved the goals he set for himself and kept the promises he made to us.
Conservative ERG MPs were preparing for a fight over the deal.
One warned the Prime Minister was also betting on his highly political career, suggesting he could end up ousted from No 10 over Brexit if the deal falls through.
The Tory MP said: It all sounds like Theresa May and look what happened to her.
A senior Tory Brexiteer said: The foolish attempt to drag the King into the growing mess surrounding the NI Protocol smacks of desperation.
Likewise, any attempt to bounce Parliament back next week is likely to end badly.
Downing Street declined to say whether the deal required a binding vote in the House of Commons to implement.
No10 is groomed for Boris Johnson to lead a rebellion. He has previously warned that it would be a big mistake to drop the NI Protocol Bill, which would give Britain the power to unilaterally abandon the deal if the EU plays hardball.
Tonight, a source close to the former prime minister said: No one can pass judgment on the deal until they see it. It would be a big mistake to scrap the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill.
Once the plan is published, the DUP will meet to deliver its verdict.
The ERG will also bring together its star chamber of lawyers to comb through the text of the legal text.
But they are expected to follow the DUPs lead by giving him the thumbs up or thumbs down.
Labor said they would back Rishi’s new deal – and vote for it in the Commons if necessary.
But Tory critics have warned Mr Sunak it would be a big mistake to push the deal over the line on the back of Labor votes.
James Duddridge, a former Tory Brexit minister, said Mr Sunak was wrong to gamble his political career on protocol.
He said the Prime Minister should instead stick to his top five issues, such as stopping small boats.
He added: I am absolutely certain that Boris will be back in a big role. Does he want to be PM in the future? Yes.
But the best way to let this happen now is to support Rishi until the point where it becomes unsustainable.
I hope this will not happen before the elections. I was hoping for that with Liz Truss. It finally lasted six weeks.
But another Tory MP said most Tories don’t want to die in a ditch because of protocol.
The MP added: There are your usual suspects who will make a fuss, but they are in the minority.
Today Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said negotiations on a new deal were heading towards conclusion.
He added: I encourage everyone to go the extra mile to reach an agreement because the benefits are enormous.
WE WILL NOT GIVE UP
By Ian Paisley, DUP MP for N. Antrim
RISHI Sunak says he has a plan to get a new deal that will fix the Northern Ireland protocol.
Maybe the Prime Minister will become a magician and pull a rabbit out of the hat.
But I don’t think there are bunnies or even a hat to shoot them.
If its plan involves retaining any part of the protocol, the DUP will not return to power-sharing. It’s as simple as that.
It would be confusing for a Prime Minister to spend so much political capital, risking the mutiny of his MPs, if it does not restore power sharing.
We are approaching the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.
But we must not rush an agreement to meet a deadline.
It is a question of knowing who governs, who makes the laws, us or the EU? There must be no surrender.
