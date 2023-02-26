Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could copy Donald Trump if questioned in defamation case





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could copy Donald Trump and invoke the Fifth Amendment if called to testify, a leading lawyer has revealed.

Samantha Markle is currently suing the Duchess of Sussex accusing her of ridicule, contempt and disgrace for various comments she made about her.

Earlier this month, a Florida judge denied a discovery stay in the defamation lawsuit brought by Meghan Markles’ half-sister against the Duchess.

It could require Harry and Meghan to give depositions – out-of-court testimony that a witness gives under oath before an authorized sworn officer for later use in the proceedings – in the case.

Nathaniel Mack, a lawyer who has conducted hundreds of depositions over his 20-year career, said while depositions can look like ‘torture’ and last for hours, Harry and Meghan cannot comment on all the questions.

Speaking to JamPrime.com, he added: Plaintiffs’ attorney has requested that the depositions of both defendants take place before any motion to dismiss is considered.

Depositions can be considered a form of torture, especially for public figures who may be asked to divulge private information.

They can also be a test of willpower and endurance.

The high-profile cases involving Governor Cuomo and President Trump involved depositions at 9 and 11 a.m.

But, if Harry and Meghan are forced to sit down for a deposition, their testimony will most likely be limited in scope and reveal few new details.

It will be more of a procession than anything else.

He explained that the Samathas case is currently in the preliminary stages – known as the discovery stage.

During this time, both parties have the opportunity to request information and evidence from the other party in preparation for a trial.

This involves written and oral discovery. The depositions in question are a form of oral discovery, he explained.

The case appears to have skipped the written discovery phase as the defendants may have refused to provide the requested answers.

He also expressed surprise at the tiny 62,000 ($75,000) Samatha is suing for and why she chose Florida.

The amount she seeks in compensation for her alleged injury is rather miniscule compared to her claims, he said.

However, his legal team seems determined to move this case forward.

The fact that she decided to testify in Florida instead of a more liberal location is interesting, given that the defendants are domiciled in California.

Nevertheless, the alleged defamatory statements claimed by the plaintiff appear to be subjective.

Samantha must support the assertions in her pleadings by meeting the burden of proof under United States federal law.

If the case survives the dismissal, it will be fascinating to see what kind of evidence the plaintiff can present to support her claims.”

The judge’s decision means Samathas’ lawyers will question the prince and duchess before July if the case proceeds.

The deadline for disclosure of expert reports is May 5, rebuttal is June 5 and the discovery deadline is July 3, according to court documents.

Samantha took issue with comments made in the royal couples 2021 bombshell interview with Oprah and the 2020 book Finding Freedom.

His lawyers presented the court with nearly 40 questions they want answered.

A mediator was also appointed in the case in hopes of resolving the lawsuit without a trial.

