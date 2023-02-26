India ready to contribute to peace process: PM Modi on Ukraine conflict





The year-old conflict and its consequences, including on food and energy security, figured in the Modi-Scholz dialogue in addition to ways to intensify overall bilateral engagement, including in the areas of trade and investment, new technologies and climate change.

New Delhi ,

Modi-Scholz in Delhi discusses Ukraine, migration, job opportunities, and more (Twitter/@narendramodi)

By India Today News Desk: India has been pushing to resolve the Ukraine dispute and is ready to contribute to any peace process, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday after talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The year-old conflict and its consequences, including on food and energy security, figured in the Modi-Scholz dialogue in addition to ways to intensify overall bilateral engagement, including in the areas of trade and investment, new technologies and climate change. Scholz arrived in Delhi for a two-day visit to India, his first to the country after becoming German Chancellor in December 2021, following Angela Merkel’s historic 16-year tenure in the top job. In his statement at a joint press event with Modi, the German Chancellor described the Russian aggression against Ukraine as a major disaster that had a negative impact on the world and said it was important to make it very clear where we are on this, including at the United Nations. (UN) because international law governs international relations. READ ALSO | A year of conflict in Russia: war trauma, fear of the future haunt Indian students returning to Ukraine On Thursday, India abstained at the United Nations General Assembly on a resolution that stressed the need to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine and called on Russia to end hostilities. Since the beginning of the developments in Ukraine, India has insisted on resolving this dispute through dialogue and diplomacy. India is ready to contribute to any peace process, Modi said in his statement to the media. The Prime Minister also said that there had been active cooperation between India and Germany in the fight against terrorism and separatism and that the countries had agreed that concerted action was needed to end terrorism. cross-border, seen as an apparent reference to Pakistan. READ ALSO | In the Russian-Ukrainian war, a more disastrous path may be ahead Meanwhile, the German Chancellor has asserted that no one can change borders through the use of violence. This war violates the fundamental principle that we have all agreed on for so long and that borders should not be changed through the use of violence, Scholz said. Modi said that enhanced cooperation between the world’s two largest democratic economies is not only beneficial for the peoples of both countries, but also sends a positive message in today’s tense world. The Prime Minister said the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukrainian conflict have been felt around the world and have had a particularly negative impact on developing countries. (With PTI entries) READ ALSO | China has no credibility in Russian-Ukrainian war, says NATO chief Stoltenberg Posted on: February 25, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/india-ready-to-contribute-to-peace-process-pm-modi-on-russia-ukraine-conflict-2339579-2023-02-25 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos