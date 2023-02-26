Mary Trump accuses Donald Trump of bringing poisoned water to Ohio





Mary Trump, a political analyst and niece of former President Donald Trump, accused her uncle on Friday of giving “poisoned water” to residents of East Palestine, Ohio.

Donald Trump made the visit on Tuesday, weeks after the rural town was devastated by the crash of a Norfolk Southern train carrying dangerous chemicals. The fallout from the crash exposed the community to dangerous chemicals and raised serious safety and regulatory concerns in the rail industry.

During his visit, in addition to delivering speeches and visiting an area McDonald’s, the former president also handed out pallets of bottled water bearing his last name, as he often did with many many products in the past. This led to speculation that the water was from an old Trump-branded water line that was discontinued 13 years ago, which is now potentially toxic to drink given the nature of plastic bottles over time.

Above is a photo of Donald Trump delivering a bottled water donation to residents of East Palestine, Ohio. Trump has been wrongly accused by some online, including his own niece, of handing out “poisoned” water from a brand discontinued 13 years ago. Rebecca Droke/AFP via Getty Images

Mary Trump, an outspoken critic of her uncle and his political career, echoed those claims during an episode of her podcast series, The Mary Trump Show, while comparing Donald Trump to President Joe Biden.

“I think the difference, the contrast between Biden and Donald couldn’t be starker,” she said. “And yes, Democrats have to get better. And I think they do get better at touting their accomplishments, which are extraordinary. I mean, absolutely extraordinary.”

She continued, “And, you know, you look at President Biden in Poland and Donald…and what President Biden is doing for the environment, and Donald Trump going to a train derailment in Ohio, that his policies were directly responsible for causing while distributing poisoned water because, sorry, folks, if a bottle of water is ten years old and that bottle is plastic, it’s probably not something you want to drink .”

As media outlets like Reuters have reported, however, claims that Donald Trump distributed old and contaminated water bottles in eastern Palestine are not true. Citing various reports of its many branded products and photos of old “Trump Ice” branded bottles, outlets determined that the bottles brought to Ohio were apparently from a newer product offering.

Mary Trump’s discussion of the visit also touched on the widely reported fact that in 2018 her uncle rolled back regulations on train brakes intended to help avert crises like the one that hit eastern Palestine.

“I continue to get rid of wasteful and costly regulations,” Donald Trump tweeted of the move in 2018. “Much work remains to be done, but the effect will be tremendous! Business and jobs will grow.”

Newsweek has reached out to Trump’s team for comment.

