China-Iran: Is Beijing playing the “Iran card” against the United States?

Competition between the United States and China for global dominance has reached a new level under President Barack Obama.

Obama launched his Pivot to Asia policy as a means of confronting Chinese initiatives that were seen as leveraging China’s economic power for political gains, regionally and globally.

In Chinese eyes, by contrast, the United States has always been keen to protect its own global dominance while doing whatever it can to delay or disrupt China’s rise.

Donald Trump, with the feeling that America had been weakened by the Covid-19 pandemic adding to his fear of being overtaken by China, again raised the tone of confrontation.

He criticized China as being responsible for the virus and sparked a trade war in the form of escalating tariffs.

Robert OBrien, Trump’s national security adviser, gave a speech saying that China was seeking to take advantage of the crisis caused by the pandemic to supplant the United States as the world’s leading power.

Then, in an aggressive and unprecedented statement, Mike Pompeo, the Secretary of State, advanced the idea of ​​regime change,saying: “If the free world does not change communist China, [China] will surely change us.”

Relations have not softened under President Joe Biden.

Her October 2022 National Security Strategy highlighted China as the only contender with both the intent to reshape the international order and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military and technological might to do so. Beijing has the ambition to become the world’s leading power.”

Increased competition

Here is what worries the United States deeply: the rise of China to become the most powerful economy in the world.

The document reads: Beijing frequently uses its economic power to coerce countries. It benefits from the openness of the international economy while limiting access to its internal market, and it seeks to make the world more dependent on the People’s Republic of China while reducing its own dependence on the world.

The data of the world Bank shows that China’s GDP (based on purchasing power parity, or PPP) was $27.3 billion in 2021, compared to $23 billion for the United States.

The latest growth projections from the Global Economic Outlook by IMF for 2024 show US economic growth at 1% versus China at 4.5%.

Since the 1950s, America has been the main power broker in the Middle East. However, it now faces increased competition from China.

According to the IMF, GDP (based on PPP) as the country’s share of global GDP in 2025 will be 19.41% for China, compared to 14.71% for the United States.

In this context, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Saudi Arabia in December.

The most important message from Xi’s visit was that countries in the region were taking a more independent line toward Beijing than the Americans would like.

On the surface, the United States is concerned about China’s growing ties with American allies in the Middle East, and those allies have been said by washingtonthat their deep ties with Beijing could hamper cooperation with the United States, their main strategic ally and security partner.

Then came Bidens’ State of the Union address in January, in which he mentioned China and its leader at least seven times. He focused on how the United States was increasingly prepared to compete with China.

China reacted, with Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ningsaying“It is not the practice of a responsible country to smear a country or restrict the country’s legitimate development rights under the guise of competition.”

China is not afraid of competition with the United States, he said, but opposes defining the whole China-US relationship in terms of competition.

mend the ties

In this context, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was invited by Xi visit China.

The invitation came shortly after a violent crackdown on recent 100-day protests in Iran that seriously challenged the legitimacy of the Iranian system and left several hundred people dead, thousands injured and arrested.

But what was Xi’s motivation for the invitation?

At the end of his visit to Saudi Arabia, in a statement Released following the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)-China summit in Riyadh, the GCC and China called for “bilateral negotiations in accordance with the rules of international law” to resolve the dispute over the three islands between the Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during a ceremony in Tehran on 3 January 2023 to mark the third anniversary of the US assassination of Qassem Soleimani (AFP)

This went against Iran’s position to categorically reject any discussion of the matter. Tehran reacted with fury and even took the unprecedented step of summoning the Chinese ambassador to express its condemnation of Beijing for this decision.

Subsequently, relations between the two governments hit a wall and some experts see Xi’s invitation as an effort to mend relations with Tehran.

This could be partly true. But the move could also be a response to the continued deterioration in relations between Beijing and Washington, as well as Biden’s aggressive stance toward China in his State of the Union address.

In March 2021, the Iranian and Chinese governments signed a document titled IranChina Global strategic partnershipdetails of which have not been released.

Xi proposed the idea for the deal during his visit to Iran in 2016. In June 2020, the final Iranian version, shared with Beijing, was leaked by theNew York Times.

According to the newspaper sources, he explained how Chinese investments in Iran would total $400 billion over 25 years, while in exchange China would receive a sharply reduced supply of Iranian oil over the same period.

For the Iranian government, operationalizing the deal was high on the agenda during Raisis’ visit to China.

In this trip, the implementation of the 25-year strategic document signed between the two countries will first be continued, Raisi said at the airport before leaving Tehran. But will it happen?

Based on reports According to the Iran-China Chamber of Commerce, the value of Iran’s non-oil exports to China in 2022 reached $6.3 billion, while Chinese exports to Iran were worth $9.4 billion. According to a reportChina has spent $47 billion on imports from Iran since Biden took office in 2021.

While these numbers fluctuate, however, this type of spending is completely different from China’s 25-year-old mega-investments in Iran, a country considered to have the most hostile relations with the United States.

To illustrate how great the hostility is, one need only recall the 2020 killing by US forces of Qassem Soleimani, former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the man who dictated the country’s foreign policy. Iran and probably the second most powerful man in Iran.

To assess the likelihood of the implementation of the strategic partnership, let’s not forget that in 2018 the Chinese oil giantCNPC withdrew of a $4.8 billion development project at an Iranian offshore gas field after the Trump administration pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

Chinese automakers also left Iran after the US pullout.

Deeply connected

Despite their competition, China and the United States, the world’s two largest economies, are deeply intertwined.

“Merchandise trade between the United States and China hit an all-time high in 2022, according to Bloomberg. “Total merchandise trade between the two countries was $690 billion.”

That’s nearly $2 billion a day, making the US China’s biggest trading partner. in terms of export sales.

While China’s mere signing of a long-term strategic deal with Iran might not trigger a reaction from Washington, implementing such a deal would be another story.

Operationalizing a long-term strategic agreement with the Iranian government would involve the substantial risk of turning the US-China hegemonic rivalry into conflict, especially now that relations between the two are at an all-time low.

So what was Xi really thinking when extending his invitation to Tehran?

It is possible that his controversial decision was a case of playing the Iran card against the United States in order to push it back from its current aggressive stance.

Think of it as China holding the deal like a sword of Damocles over the American political system.

